Drury University

Keeley Barbee and J.D. Whitter, both of Park Hills and both graduates of West County High School, were named to the Fall Dean's List, having earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.

Georgia Southern University

Callie Rohan of Farmington has been named to the fall dean's list, having achieved at least a 3.5 GPA and completed a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Harding University

Jacob Anderson, a sophomore studying history and political science, was included on the dean's list for fall 2022 semester, having carried 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher GPA and no incompletes.

Millikin University

The dean's list for the Fall 2022 semester included Cole Laurence and Trista Hampton of Farmington, and Abbey Engelmann of Sainte Genevieve, all of whom took at least 12 credit hours and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Faith Smothers, freshman and theater major from Fredricktown, was cast as "Swing" in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,”scheduled for March 7-9.

Southern New Hampshire University

Whitney Watts of Park Hills was named to the president's list during the fall semester, having earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 or above over 12 credits earned.

Nick Nabors of Park Hills was named to the fall 2022 dean's list, having earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 over 12 credits earned.

University of Findlay

Amanda Thieret of Sainte Genevieve has enrolled at the University of Findlay for spring 2023. Thieret is pursuing a doctor of physical therapy degree.

University of Iowa

Molly Manion, Park Hills, was named to the dean's list for the previous semester. Manion is a fourth-year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Westminster College

The fall 2022 dean's list included Sophie Reed, a junior from Bonne Terre, and Jordan Tinker, a junior from Desloge. To be included on the dean's list, a student must achieve a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed that semester.