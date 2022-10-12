COLLEGE NEWS

Missouri Southern State University

Aliyah Wagner, sophomore dental hygiene major of Park Hills, was one of 19 students recognized during a pinning ceremony Sept. 28 for participation in the Global Leaders program, which is based on a combination of ACT and GPA scores. Each student was given access to $4,000 in private funds that can be used toward international travel, leadership development, undergraduate research, or travel to academic conferences.

Missouri State University

Abigail Vaugh of Farmington was named to the dean's summer list, having taken at least six credit hours during the summer semester and attaining at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.00 scale.

Summer 2022 graduates earning degrees included Hadlee Woods of Farmington, Bachelor of Science, General Business; and Luke Brewster of Ste. Genevieve, Bachelor of Science, Marketing.

Southern New Hampshire University

The Summer 2022 President's List names full-time students who earned at least a 3.7 GPA and includes: Nick Nabors, Park Hills; Joseph Hubbard, Shawna Soard and Lori Pennington, Bonne Terre; Daisy Benz, Farmington; Shellie Sebastian, Fredericktown.

Washington University

Megan Matlock of Bonne Terre was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Matlock is enrolled in the university's College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean's List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.