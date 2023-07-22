Bob Jones University

Joshua Goetz, a freshman computer science major from Farmington, was named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List, having earned between a 3.00-3.74 GPA during the semester.

Concordia University

Amy Kearney of Farmington earned a Master of Arts degree.

Drury University

Keeley Barbee of Park Hills was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Having earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours, Barbee and J.D. Whitter, also of Park Hills, were named to Drury University's spring dean's list.

Harding University

The spring dean's list included Jacob Anderson of French Village, a junior studying history and political science, and Abigail Anderson of French Village, a sophomore studying management.

McKendree University

Cole Anders Gerstenberger of Farmington has graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science & Sports Performance. The Dean's List for earning a GPA of 3.60 or higher for the spring 2023 semester included: Olivia Anderson of French Village, Jake Flowers of Bismarck, and Savannah Scheldberg of Farmington.

Millikin University

Abbey Engelmann of Ste. Genevieve graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in Music Performance - Vocal.

Missouri State University-West Plains

Kristy M. Bales, Farmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester, having earned a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.

Missouri Valley College

Hailey Harmon of Bonne Terre was named to the Missouri Valley College Spring 2023 dean's list. Harmon is an exercise science major who earned a GPA of 3.3 or higher.

Southern New Hampshire University

McGinley Wagner of Farmington was named on the Winter 2023 President's List. The winter terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List.

The following local students were named to the Dean's List, having earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699: Lynda Carter of Park Hills; Kyle Burcham of Farmington; Mikala Boyce-slezak of Bonne Terre; Savanah Medlin of Farmington.

State Technical College of Missouri

Students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2023 spring semester earned a GPA between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. The list included Noah Mesey of Bonne Terre.

Truman State University

Cum laude recognizes those who earned a GPA between 3.50-3.74. Local residents who graduated May 13 included from Bismarck: Dakotah Jabez Mandina; and Farmington: Emily Rose Barnhouse, master of arts in education; Matthew Lee McElrath, cum laude.

University of Alabama

Jackson Drury of Bloomsdale received a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce & Business Administration.

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Bri Speakar of Farmington, a senior majoring in biological sciences, has been named to the Dean's List for the College of Arts and Sciences for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year, having achieved a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Westminster College

Sophie Reed, a sophomore, from Bonne Terre, was named to the Spring 2023 Dean's List for achieving a 3.60 semester GPA with at least 12 hours completed in the semester.

West Texas A&M University

Todd Jaco, an MBA–computer information systems student from Desloge, was one of 24 students inducted Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the only international honor society in computing and information disciplines. WT’s chapter has won an excellent chapter award for three consecutive years.