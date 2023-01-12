COLLEGE NEWS

Arkansas State University

Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs, with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas. Five students were chosen as recipients of the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, including Jacob Copeland, of Bonne Terre, a junior computer science major who will study in Japan in spring 2023 at Rikkyo University in Tokyo.

Copeland plans to go on to a career in computer science but has not ruled out seeking a master’s degree in the future. On campus, he is involved in the A-State Esports team, Association for Computing Machinery, Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Anime Club.

“It has always been a dream of mine to study abroad, and this scholarship is helping me accomplish this dream. I highly encourage everyone to try to pursue your dreams because you never know – you might surprise yourself,” said Copeland.

Bob Jones University

Joshua Goetz, a freshman computer science major from Farmington, was named to the Fall 2022 President's List, which recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.

Central Methodist University

Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead Kinkead, of Fredericktown, in December earned a Bachelor of Music after majoring in music ministry.

McKendree University

Cole Gerstenberger of Farmington was named to the President's List for achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester.

MidAmerica Nazarene University

Jeremiah Roever of Bonne Terre was recently named to the honor roll, having achieved a GPA of 3.2-3.49 and earned 12 semester hours or more.

Missouri State University

In October, Missouri State University's Department of Information Technology and Cybersecurity (ITC) hosted the regional U.S. Information Technology Collegiate Conference (USITCC) on campus. Seventy-six students from seven universities across three states were represented at the conference. The Missouri State team won the top performing school award. The Business Analytics category saw Patrick Sikes of Fredericktown come in third place with his teammate, Austin Jackson of Clever. In the category PC Troubleshooting, third place went to Garret Giuliani of Farmington, who also took second place in Security.

Missouri Valley College

The Fall 2022 Dean's List included Bonne Terre resident Hailey Harmon, a freshman majoring in exercise science, and Park Hills resident Jett Bridges, a freshman majoring in mathematics. They made a 3.3 or higher GPA in at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Northwest Missouri University

Students named to the Academic or President's honor rolls at the end of the 2022 fall semester included: Bonne Terre, President, Kayla K Pezold; Sainte Genevieve, Academic, Reese O McGlasson; Sainte Genevieve, Academic, Morgan R Schwent. To be included on the Academic Honor Roll a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a GPA of 3.50 or above on a 4.00 scale. Students named to the President's Honor Roll have attained a perfect 4.00 GPA for the semester.

Wartburg College

Pete Wann of Fredericktown was named to the Wartburg College Fall Term Dean's List, earning a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.