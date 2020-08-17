COLLEGE STUDENTS IN THE NEWS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Drury University

The Spring 2020 Dean's List included Makenna Pack and Abby Street of Bonne Terre, and Kelsey Krause of Farmington.

Fontbonne University

Two Bonne Terre natives who are full-time, undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. They are Alison Hill, dietetics; and Michaela Mason, fine arts.

Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2020 spring semester. More than 300 students appear on Fontbonne University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.

Kansas State University

Allyssa Gray of Bonne Terre graduated with a Master of Landscape Architecture degree this spring.

Rockhurst University

Megan Parks of Bonne Terre earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree this spring.

Southwest Baptist University

Spring 2020 graduated Hannah White of Farmington, who received a Bachelor of Social Work and Lauren Womack of Farmington, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.