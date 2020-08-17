COLLEGE STUDENTS IN THE NEWS

Drury University
The Spring 2020 Dean's List included Makenna Pack and Abby Street of Bonne Terre, and Kelsey Krause of Farmington.
Fontbonne University
Two Bonne Terre natives who are full-time, undergraduate students at Fontbonne University in St. Louis were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List. They are Alison Hill, dietetics; and Michaela Mason, fine arts.
Dean’s List honorees must earn a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher upon completion of the 2020 spring semester. More than 300 students appear on Fontbonne University’s spring 2020 Dean’s List.
Kansas State University
Allyssa Gray of Bonne Terre graduated with a Master of Landscape Architecture degree this spring.
Rockhurst University
Megan Parks of Bonne Terre earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree this spring.
Southwest Baptist University
Spring 2020 graduated Hannah White of Farmington, who received a Bachelor of Social Work and Lauren Womack of Farmington, who received a Doctor of Physical Therapy.
SBU also released Spring 2020 honor roll lists for undergraduates, which included Farmington's Danielle Turner and Mineral Point's Dustin Douglas on the Trustees' List and Hannah White on the Deans' List.
Truman State University
Graduates were announced for spring 2020: From Bonne Terre, Taylor Mae Marie Byington (cum laude). From Farmington, Rachel Ann Blackburn, Jordan Malugen Bethany Spitzmiller (cum laude). From Park Hills, Luke Adler Oliver.
University of Alabama
Adam Womack of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
University of Central Missouri
Tyler Mackenzie Woodrum De Soto and Nicholas A Westrich Farmington made the Dean's List, attaining a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 for the spring semester.
Those graduating this spring included Delia J. Lowman, bachelor of science, and Laura J. Lindsey, master of science, both of Farmington; and Whitney E. Jones, master of science, Fredericktown.
University of Iowa
Molly Manion of Park Hills made the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. She is enrolled in UI's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
Jacob Brewster of Ste. Genevieve graduated with a bachelor's degree in agricultural systems technology.
