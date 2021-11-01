College to give vets free oil changes Nov. 13

As a way to thank area veterans for their service to our country, Jefferson College faculty and students from the Automotive Technology Program will provide complimentary oil changes to vets from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Automotive Technology lab located at the back of the Career and Technical Education Building on the Hillsboro campus.

Underwritten by Dobbs Tire and Auto Centers, AutoZone, and NAPA, the veteran-focused service project can accommodate up to 60 vehicles. The college’s partners will provide oil, filters and supplies, while students and faculty provide the labor as a way to say "Thank You" to those who have served.

Diesel engines are excluded from this event due to vendor supplies.

Oil changes will be provided for veterans by appointment only. Reservations will be accepted, on a first-available basis starting today, by calling the Jefferson College Automotive Center at 636-481-3436 between 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Those seeking a free oil change are asked not to call before or after the times listed, as students will be in class.

In the spirit of the U.S. military’s century-old code of honor, recipients simply need to state that they are a veteran of the armed forces to receive the free services.