College to host electronics recycling Thursday

The Jefferson College Environment and Safety committee and Jefferson County is joining Midwest Recycling Center to host an electronics recycling event on Thursday, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., on the Hillsboro campus at the Yellow parking lot near the Veterans Memorial and Fine Arts building.

All electronics and appliances are accepted. MRC will accept anything electronic, even if broken. The only items not accepted are thermostats and light bulbs. For a list of all items that are accepted free of charge, visit https://mrcrecycling.net/list. Those who have items to drop off should remain in their vehicle during the unload process.

Items incurring a recycling fee (cash-only accepted for payment):

CRT Monitors - $5

LED/LCD/plasma TVs - $20

CRT TVs 26” or less - $30

CRT TVs 27” or greater - $50

Wood console and true big screen/projection TVs - $50

Any Freon containing unit - $10

All data, including hard drives, are wiped and/or destroyed as part of MRC’s R2 certification. A certificate of destruction can be issued for $5 per item to anyone who requests it. Non-electronic items will also be accepted for recycling, including paper, plastic, glass, and cans. For more information about the E-Cycle Electronics Drop-Off event at Jefferson College, call 636-797-5043 or 314-691-3469. The project is funded by the St. Louis-Jefferson Solid Waste Management District and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

