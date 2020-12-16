College to offer training for medical cannabis dispensary agents

In connection with the emerging field of medical cannabis in the state of Missouri, Jefferson College will offer the region’s first dispensary agent master course beginning this January.
Developed in cooperation with North Medical Group, LLC, the leading provider of medical cannabis in Jefferson County, the training course will be taught online and completed in only six weeks. Instruction will be provided by a certified cannabis industry professional.
A dispensary agent works behind the counter of a marijuana dispensary to help dispensary clientele. Agents are essentially “pharmacists” of medical marijuana, educating patients on which product might help them relieve their ailments, and informing them how to appropriately use specific products in conjunction with proper dosage levels.
“Jefferson College is positioning itself to be the predominant responsible cannabis industry training provider in the St. Louis region and across the state,” said College Public Relations and Marketing Director Roger Barrentine. “Our professional training program has been intentionally built to include academic quality, responsible practices, and learning assessments led by highly qualified industry leaders. This is no fly-by-night operation.”
Support Local Journalism
The course will prepare participants for entry-level employment as a medical cannabis dispensary agent in Missouri. Topics will include compliance and control, product selection, regulatory and business principles, patient consultation, industry ethics and professionalism, and standard operating procedures. The training will teach participants what they need to know about medical cannabis and state laws so that they are knowledgeable to apply for work in a dispensary.
Maximum enrollment is 30 students per session and the minimum age to enroll is 21. Classes will be held beginning Jan. 11 and March 9.
Missouri voters passed Amendment 2, allowing for the medical use of cannabis, in November 2018. Currently, employers are seeking trained workers to join the emerging field with job opportunities as dispensary workers, agriculture specialists and others.
"Now is the time to get responsible training for Missouri medical cannabis dispensary jobs and secure a future in the industry as the field expands across the country," Barrentine said.
Information on registration information and course costs can be found by contacting Jefferson College Workforce Development and Employment Services at (636) 481-3144 or visit https://www.jeffco.edu/wes/dispensary-agent.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!