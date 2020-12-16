College to offer training for medical cannabis dispensary agents

In connection with the emerging field of medical cannabis in the state of Missouri, Jefferson College will offer the region’s first dispensary agent master course beginning this January.

Developed in cooperation with North Medical Group, LLC, the leading provider of medical cannabis in Jefferson County, the training course will be taught online and completed in only six weeks. Instruction will be provided by a certified cannabis industry professional.

A dispensary agent works behind the counter of a marijuana dispensary to help dispensary clientele. Agents are essentially “pharmacists” of medical marijuana, educating patients on which product might help them relieve their ailments, and informing them how to appropriately use specific products in conjunction with proper dosage levels.

“Jefferson College is positioning itself to be the predominant responsible cannabis industry training provider in the St. Louis region and across the state,” said College Public Relations and Marketing Director Roger Barrentine. “Our professional training program has been intentionally built to include academic quality, responsible practices, and learning assessments led by highly qualified industry leaders. This is no fly-by-night operation.”

