College touts top 5% ranking in nation

Missouri Baptist University, which has a location in Leadington, was named the top school in Missouri for non-traditional education majors and in the top 5% in the nation by College Factual, an independent ratings company.
The ranking used objective, outcomes-based data. College Factual designed its ranking criteria to focus on universities that provide excellence in both education and support for non-traditional students.
Missouri Baptist University has a robust history of serving non-traditional students. In 1996, MBU opened its first extension site—a first for the region—in Moscow Mills. This regional learning center offered evening courses, allowing adult students to earn a degree at MBU. Since then, the single site has increased to eight regional learning centers across Missouri and Illinois. In 2008, MBU began offering its first online degree program, the Master of Science in Education. The School of Education now offers six online graduate degrees, including an Ed.D. in Higher Education Leadership.
“MBU has had a long history of encouraging and supporting adult students throughout our community,” said Dr. Amber Henry, Associate Vice President for Extended Learning and Professor of Education. “Local families have been greatly impacted by the access to higher education that MBU has provided. MBU continuously strives to better serve non-traditional students.”
From superintendents to teachers, MBU graduates are employed in nearly every school district in the St. Louis region.
