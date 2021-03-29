College touts top 5% ranking in nation

Missouri Baptist University, which has a location in Leadington, was named the top school in Missouri for non-traditional education majors and in the top 5% in the nation by College Factual, an independent ratings company.

The ranking used objective, outcomes-based data. College Factual designed its ranking criteria to focus on universities that provide excellence in both education and support for non-traditional students.

Missouri Baptist University has a robust history of serving non-traditional students. In 1996, MBU opened its first extension site—a first for the region—in Moscow Mills. This regional learning center offered evening courses, allowing adult students to earn a degree at MBU. Since then, the single site has increased to eight regional learning centers across Missouri and Illinois. In 2008, MBU began offering its first online degree program, the Master of Science in Education. The School of Education now offers six online graduate degrees, including an Ed.D. in Higher Education Leadership.