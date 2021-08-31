Community support setting up local athletes for success

Student athletes have been practicing hard preparing for games this fall, but for two Fredericktown High School teams, Blackcats football and Lady Cats softball, the home games come with two new fields to show off.
The Lady Cats Softball team has had the pleasure of being able to practice out at the new softball field located at the City of Fredericktown's newly built sports complex. The Cats are the first players to enjoy the new field.
"It feels like waiting and waiting for your toddler to take those first steps and then they finally do," Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "It is so exciting and then you can't wait to see where their steps take them.
"To see the Fredericktown girls softball team take their first practice of the season on the new fields was that aha moment when you think, 'this is what this was built for,' for the younger generation to enjoy."
Korokis said she is excited for teams and fans to be excited about the field and to finally enjoy it.
Some of the features of the new softball field, as well as another softball field and a baseball field, include proper dirt specifically for ball fields, an irrigation system to keep the grass nice and green, and a warning track to warn players when they get close to the fence.
When asked why the city thought this was an important area to invest in Korokis said, "There were multiple factors in our proposal for a sports complex. TIF money became available and through research, we found smaller communities were investing in sports complexes which brought revenue in but was not so hard on the infrastructure and we had land available in a great location."
Korokis said there are still several projects to do at the sports complex including lights for each field, blocking in the dugouts, putting up two other scoreboards, seeking advertisement, and adding two more fields in the future.
"I hope to see our community, as well as the teams and fans, take pride in what our community has and help keep it looking nice," Korokis said. "I also would like to give a big 'thank you' to our city employees who have worked very hard to keep the grass looking nice as well as taking on all those behind the scene jobs that most people don't see."
Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey said it is great to see the city investing in such a complex and the students and district appreciate having a nice field on which to play.
"The fields are amazing," Starkey said. "We have a very good working relationship with the city. They use the ball field there at the rock wall during the summer. We have used the Jaycee ball fields for softball in the past. We would absolutely like to thank them. It is a nice facility."
The Fredericktown girls softball team hosted Jefferson R-7, Aug. 30 for its first home game at the new field.
The Fredericktown Blackcats football team is also playing on a new field this year. Over the summer, Pollock Landscaping made repairs to the field including crowning, grading, irrigation and drainage, and then came over the whole thing with a beautiful hybrid sod specifically chosen to thrive in the midwestern climate.
The total project came in with a price tag of about $150,000. Starkey said the Fredericktown R-I Foundation covered roughly 75% of that as the district covered the cost of the irrigation and drainage and the foundation covered the close to $111,000 cost of the field.
When asked why the football field was chosen as the next project, Starkey said it was something visible that people wanted to see, but it came down to the track. He said three students made it to the state track meet last season without a track on which to train.
"Part of it was we wanted to fix the field before we fixed the track," Starkey said. "The field and track are from the 1970s. They just needed some updates. So, we worked from the inside out and the thought was if you just put a new track down and later you had to come in and repair the field you have a chance of damaging the track with equipment."
Starkey said the track and field project is not only for the students, but also for the community. He said once the track is complete, the district is going to make it available to the community.
"There will be perimeter lights, we have those that are there now, but we may add some more when we do the project," Starkey said. "So hopefully the community can use that also. So it is not just a school thing, but a whole community project."
Starkey said the district plans to start the track project as soon as the high school football season ends.
"We are looking forward to getting that track built, and we will dive into that as soon as football season is over," Starkey said. "We have an architect hired that is working on the plans now. We've done some preliminary site surveying and core drilling. Hopefully, this time next year, we will have a new track."
Starkey said all extracurricular activities are important. He said they help kids have something to look forward to and they teach them a variety of skills such as showing up on time and work ethic.
"We would like to thank the foundation for all the work they have done," Starkey said. "The amount of funding they have come up with to help the schools and all. I think, Phil Page is the president, and he pushes it and has been very generous and we really appreciate it. If your facilities are in good shape and the students are going to be proud of them, then more participation follows."
The Fredericktown High School Blackcats football team is scheduled to host Hermann on Friday as its first home game on the new field.
Victoria Kemper is a report for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com