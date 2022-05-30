 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cook named UniTec April Student of the Month

UniTec student

Blake Cook, Farmington senior, is UniTec Career Center's April Student of the Month. He was nominated by his construction technology instructor, Rob Stacy.

Cook has enlisted in the Missouri National Guard. After graduation, he will complete Army boot camp and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, GA. Upon completion of his training, he plans to further his education in criminal justice.

“I’d like to thank my instructor, Mr. (Robert) Stacy, for the opportunities and knowledge he has given me. I think attending UniTec has helped me become who I am today, I am more responsible and understand the importance of work ethic. I have learned how to be a better leader,” said Cook.

UniTec instructor Rob Stacy praised Cook.

“While Blake was training for another repeat trip to the Missouri state wrestling competition he maintained an A average grade, was proficient in class projects, worked on job site projects and was an exceptional leader to the first-year construction students. Blake has attended the military entrance program and is preparing to enter the National Guard. Blake plans to pursue a career as a United States government law enforcement official,” said Stacy.

