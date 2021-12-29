Couple receives Community College Association Award

Phil and Mary Page of Cap America received the Missouri Community College Association’s Award of Distinction at the organization’s annual convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

The award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated sustained service and commitment to their local community college. It is one of the highest honors the Association’s membership bestows.

Mineral Area College (MAC) nominated the Pages for the award in recognition of their dedication and investment in the college. Over the past three years, Cap America has donated over $50,000 to MAC. Their donations to the Annual Enhancement Grant Campaign have been especially impactful, qualifying for up to a $3-to-$1 match from the state and increasing the cumulative gift’s purchasing power to as much as $200,000 for career and technical programs at the college.

“We are thankful to Phil and Mary Page for their generosity and investment in the future of our region,” said MAC Executive Director of Development Kevin Thurman. “Time and time again, they have proven that they believe in the value of quality education and they are willing to help ensure that our communities have access to it.”

Though the MCCA award is in recognition of their commitment to community colleges, the couple supports education at all levels. Both Pages volunteer on Educational Foundation Boards, Mary on the MAC Foundation, and Phil on the Fredericktown Educational Foundation. Cap America has made generous financial donations to local school districts and provides backpacks and supplies for students in need. The company also provides opportunities for employees to receive financial assistance or tuition reimbursement when pursuing a college degree.

