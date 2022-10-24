'Cover the Cruiser' deemed a success

The "Cover the Cruiser" event at Friday night's football game between the Central Rebels and Farmington Knights brought in thousands of dollars for both schools' Special Olympics programs. It was the first time a fundraiser like it had been locally held, as far as officials remembered.

The game began at 7 p.m. Friday at Central High School. During the game, spectators donated money, writing their names on paper donation stickers, in a race to cover the police cruisers of both schools' school resource officers (SROs) positioned near the scoreboard.

Donations were collected until halftime when the funds were counted, and a final total was announced. Central, with an early start in collecting donations, raised $6,715.81, while Farmington collected $1,634.

A sizable portion of both patrol cars was already covered with stickers, representing the money donated throughout last week. More stickers were then added as other donations came in during the first half of the game.

Central's Special Services Director Dereck Wilson expressed appreciation for all involved in Cover the Cruiser.

"We've had a lot of help from not just the special education staff but also from SROs, from Ms. (Lori) England, all the administration, all the kids, families, and local companies, so I say it went pretty well," he said.

"This is gonna supply and provide our Special Olympics team, our coaches, and our athletes with things they've never had nor had access to before," Wilson continued. "We've had kids qualify for the State Special Olympics [competitions], but they've never got to go. We see other teams with their team gear; they have pants, jackets, and jerseys. We've never had stuff like that. This [event] will allow us to have all that and then some."

For perspective on the impact this new fundraiser will have on the Special Olympics programs, Wilson said that typically, they had been working with just $300 per year in program funding.

Central's director of curriculum, assessment, and safety, Lori England, said she was thrilled to see the generous support of the schools' Special Olympic athletes.

"I am just thankful for the community outreach and for our students," England said. "They really pulled it together and donated.

"I just think it's important to give students who are participating in Special Olympics the same access that everybody else has," she said. "So I think that the community, as well as our student body and faculty, did a great job."

Central SRO Cpl. Andrew Rieger said they had received tremendous help from staff at both schools in organizing the Cover the Cruiser event. During the game, his police cruiser was parked next to Farmington SRO Sgt. Sam Weekley's cruiser at the end of the football field.

Rieger said Farmington's Special Services Director, Misty Ruble, could not attend Friday night's game but played an essential role in the fundraising.

"I want to give a special thanks to Mrs. Ruble and the Farmington School District for being a part of this. This has been huge for both districts and in bringing awareness toward Special Olympics in our local area.

"We are beyond excited," Rieger added. "This has exceeded my expectations."

Officer Jonathan Pendergraft, another Central SRO, said he, too, was grateful for the fundraising efforts.

"I want to thank the community, the faculty, and thank everybody who participated," he said. "I think it was a great turnout for the first year."

Like many area schools, Central and Farmington have several students who attend Special Olympics programs throughout the school year. Many student-athletes participate in Special Olympic events such as cross country, basketball, track and field, and bowling. Funds raised at Friday night's game will go toward transportation to events and practices, bowling rental fees, uniforms, lodging, and food. During competitions each year, the students are accompanied by supporters and coaches like Central's Matt McMillian.

The event organizers said they plan to make Cover the Cruiser an annual fundraiser, providing continued support for the dedicated student-athletes of Special Olympics.