Contest Guidelines

Authors may enter one entry in each of the three categories.

Each entry must relate to the theme “Dreams.”

Short stories and essays must each be 3,000 words or less.

Entries will be judged on quality of writing, content, focus, originality, form, structure, organization, style, language and use of conventions.

Content should be appropriate to be read in a family-oriented setting.

Entries must be typed, double-spaced in 11-point Times New Roman font.

Hand-written entries are not accepted.

Entries must be unpublished or strictly self-published works.

Entries must be submitted with the official entry form.

Entries cannot include the author’s name or age. This can only appear on the entry form.

Entries must be received by Feb. 17.

Entries that are emailed must be sent as a PDF and received by 4 p.m. at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.