Creative writing contest open now to Parkland residents

One overall winner will be chosen and have his or her winning entry published in the Daily Journal.

According to Adkins, judging for the contest will be completed “by a rich source of six local volunteers with credentials as educators in the field of English and/or published authors.”

She said each judge will receive the entries of two categories anonymously. Once the winners have been chosen for the six categories, all six judges will vote for the overall winner.

“Delving into the literary arts was somewhat new to MACOA in 2020 but so rewarding,” said Adkins. “We have had great support from the Mineral Area College English department and local published authors in planning this event once again.”

She said the inaugural contest in 2020 was a “great success and we anticipate having even more spectacular entries in 2021!”

Entries can be emailed to MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.

MACOA’s Creative Writing Contest is made possible with financial assistance of the Missouri Arts Council and generous community donors.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

