Creative writing contest open now to Parkland residents

Wild freedom from a caged bird’s perspective. The freedom found in wide open spaces. The freedom of running barefoot on freshly cut grass. The freedom to achieve one’s dreams.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive Director Scottye Adkins offered several examples of how writers can creatively use their imaginations to integrate this year’s theme of freedom in their entries in the second annual Creative Writing Contest.
The 2021 contest is open now through Sept. 30 to two distinct groups from MACOA’s service region which includes Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is open to high school students who will be in 10th through 12th grades during the 2021-22 school year. The second group combines all adults.
One winner will be selected from each group in three categories: essay, poetry and short story. A total of six winners will be chosen.
Rules of the contest and the entry form can be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org. The entry form can also be found here.
The six winners will receive a cash award and be given a public reading at Mineral Area College’s Fine Art Gallery next to the theater on Oct. 23. In addition, entries will be published on MACOA’s website.
One overall winner will be chosen and have his or her winning entry published in the Daily Journal.
According to Adkins, judging for the contest will be completed “by a rich source of six local volunteers with credentials as educators in the field of English and/or published authors.”
She said each judge will receive the entries of two categories anonymously. Once the winners have been chosen for the six categories, all six judges will vote for the overall winner.
“Delving into the literary arts was somewhat new to MACOA in 2020 but so rewarding,” said Adkins. “We have had great support from the Mineral Area College English department and local published authors in planning this event once again.”
She said the inaugural contest in 2020 was a “great success and we anticipate having even more spectacular entries in 2021!”
Entries can be emailed to MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or mailed to MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.
MACOA’s Creative Writing Contest is made possible with financial assistance of the Missouri Arts Council and generous community donors.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal