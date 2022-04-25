Declue is UniTec Student of the Month

UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for February 2022 is Richard Declue, a Central High School senior who is pursuing Electrical Technology.

Declue plans to enter the workforce immediately following high school graduation. He plans to apply for IBEW Local #1, working locally until he is called to join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“I appreciate Central for giving me the opportunity to attend UniTec Career Center. I also thank Mr. (Bruce) Pratte for helping me through the program and even more so, for giving me the opportunity to compete at the SkillsUSA State competition. I thank my dad for always involving me with electrical tasks and other work around the house, helping me realize my drive for working with my hands and to appreciate hard, honest work," said Declue.

Declue and 18 other UniTec students are set to compete at the SkillsUSA State Competition, hosted by State Tech in Linn, April 7-9.

UniTec instructor Bruce Pratte praised Declue.

“Richie is the first student up for work on any project and is always a leader on everything we do. He is going to do well as he goes into the workforce,” said Pratte.

For more information on the Electrical Technology program at UniTec, check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0