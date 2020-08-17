DESE, DHSS release FAQs on school re-opening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) updated the previously released FAQ document Monday, answering additional frequently asked questions (FAQs) about K-12 school reopening health-related guidance.

The document now contains information about the reactive strategies Missouri schools need to be prepared to address upon reopening, including what to do if a student or staff member becomes symptomatic at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 in the school community and how to best be prepared to assist local health officials with contact identification and contact tracing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent spread of the virus continues to impact decision-making about the start of the 2020-21 school year,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Local school leaders, working closely with their local public health officials, will continue to monitor public health data in their community in making decisions on how to safely reopen their schools. Clear protocol and continued collaboration between local leaders will be crucial to safely opening our schools and keeping them open.”