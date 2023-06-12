The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center has revealed its lineup of events and activities for the month of June, kicking off with a mystery theatre dinner Saturday night.

The Jurassic Mystery Theatre Dinner, titled "Case of The Missing Skull," will begin at the Orris Theatre with dinner starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday and continuing with the mystery theatre performance at 7 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to experience a who-done-it performance while enjoying dinner and a drink among dinosaur-themed surroundings. Tickets can be purchased for $50 in-person at the museum or online at stegenmuseum.org.

Abigail Kern, an event manager at the Ste. Genevieve museum, said, "It'll be a good night with dinner, a free drink, and a show about dinosaurs. Don't forget to get a good picture with the life-sized T-Rex skull too."

Kern added a silent auction will follow the event.

The auction will feature various items and opportunities, including an exclusive chance to visit the dig site where the Missouri dinosaur known as "Parrosaurus Missouriensis" was discovered in Bollinger County.

The bones of the creature, estimated to be more than 100 million years old, are on display at the museum and are accompanied by its fascinating story spanning almost 80 years of excavation and discovery.

In addition to the fundraising event, the museum has planned several other events throughout June.

Workshop Wednesdays will weekly offer free activities for children in the museum's Theater Room at 10:30 a.m. An adult must accompany children; on Wednesdays, they will receive free admission to the museum.

On June 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., children aged 3 to 9 are invited to a Thursday T-Rex Playdate. Regular admission fees apply for this interactive playdate, giving young participants the chance to engage with the world of dinosaurs.

The museum's Missouri Humanities Lecture Series will run June 25-29, featuring daily lectures at 3 p.m. The sessions will cover various topics, updated on the museum's Facebook page.