District surveying parents
top story

District surveying parents

Reopening Survey

Fredericktown Superintendent Chadd Starkey talks about the reopening plan, parent survey and Facebook Live Forum during the July 21 school board meeting. 

 Victoria Kemper

The Fredericktown School District has posted a parent survey on its Facebook, Twitter and fpsk12.org website as well as sent it out via the district emailing system.

The purpose of the survey is to gather information, concerns and data in order to finalize a successful reopening plan for all students and staff to return on Aug. 25. Some of the other area districts have also sent out surveys.

"The reopening plan is ever changing," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "Whatever we do we are going to try to keep our staff and students as safe as possible during this stretch."

Starkey said there are a wide range of opinions on both ends and nothing in the middle.

"I know we will probably have a lot of opinions, but as long as we keep the goal in mind I think that we can get through this and do what is right for our students, staff and everyone involved in the school program," Starkey said. "That is to make sure we are safe is number one and then number two is to provide a high quality education for our students. Then everything else follows after that, in my opinion."

During the July 24 weekly update, the district said its goal is to have all students attending in-person daily and virtual if needed. 

"Research and recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics clearly states that in-person attendance and instruction is more successful in meeting the overall needs of the students," Starkey said. "The vision of the Fredericktown R-1 School District is 'Where Learning Takes Priority' and we remain steadfast in this commitment, as well as maintaining a safe environment for all campuses."

The survey is only a few questions but will help the district get an idea of how the parents are feeling before finalizing the reopening plan. 

One of the questions talks about the school bus commute. While the plan is not finalized, the district is encouraging parents to transport their children to school in order to limit the capacity on the buses. There may also be assigned seats and masks may be strongly recommended by both the district and the Madison County Health Department while riding the buses.

The next question outlines precautionary measures the district plans to implement and asks parents if they have any additional concerns they would like to see addressed. Measures listed include but were not limited to daily and continuous sanitizing using an electrostatic sprayer and other cleaning methods; self-screening checklists for students, staff and visitors; washable masks provided to all students and staff (suggested, but not required); personal hygiene training and lessons; water bottle filling stations; and individual building plans guiding the daily operations of each campus. 
 
Other questions ask about the students access to internet and whether or not the parent would prefer face-to-face or virtual learning.
 
There is also a spot to leave questions, concerns or comments to be addressed during a Live Facebook Forum planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
 
The survey must be completed by 4 p.m. July 30. The Fredericktown School District reopening plan will be released to the public during the first week of August. 
 
"Regardless of the challenges we may face, we are confident that we have all the components in place to meet these challenges," Starkey said. "We have excellent staff, students, families and our community support is second to none. We look forward to working in partnership with families as FPS prepares for a successful start to the 2020-2021 academic year."

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

