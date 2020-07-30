District surveying parents

The next question outlines precautionary measures the district plans to implement and asks parents if they have any additional concerns they would like to see addressed. Measures listed include but were not limited to daily and continuous sanitizing using an electrostatic sprayer and other cleaning methods; self-screening checklists for students, staff and visitors; washable masks provided to all students and staff (suggested, but not required); personal hygiene training and lessons; water bottle filling stations; and individual building plans guiding the daily operations of each campus.

Other questions ask about the students access to internet and whether or not the parent would prefer face-to-face or virtual learning.

There is also a spot to leave questions, concerns or comments to be addressed during a Live Facebook Forum planned for 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

The survey must be completed by 4 p.m. July 30. The Fredericktown School District reopening plan will be released to the public during the first week of August.