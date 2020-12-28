Dodgeball for a cause; Students, staff raise money for Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship

Diving, ducking and dodging are what students and staff did Dec. 18 before the holiday break began for the West County School District.
After weeks of planning, the special dodgeball tournament took place in the afternoon before students and staff were dismissed for their winter break.
From cheering and laughing to clapping and stomping, the fans rooted for their favorite teams and showed plenty of school spirit as the competitiveness heated up.
Students paid $2 each to participate in the tournament in which all money went to the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started by Dan and Jackie in honor of their son. Bryan was tragically killed in a car accident on Sept. 16. He was a sophomore at West County who loved sports and was on the Bulldogs baseball team.
The idea for the dodgeball tournament initially came from eighth grader Ty Harlow who was talking to Student Council members Bradey Buhrmester and Nolan Rawson. The two then presented the idea to other council members. The group drafted a proposal with the specifics, and then Buhrmester and Rawson went with Student Council Sponsor Melissa Pipkin to present the details to Principal Adam Hector. Once he approved the idea, the team completed a fundraiser application to be approved by the school board.
Once the event was officially approved, the tournament was announced to middle school students.
Rawson and Buhrmester started collecting money each morning before school and during lunch.
On the day of the event, the roster of players for each team was randomly chosen and included sixth, seventh and eighth graders on all teams.
Coach James Abel ran the double-elimination tournament and kept track of the standings. Coach Rob Harlow assisted and played music for the event.
The winning team – who named themselves The Losers – faced the teachers’ team for bragging rights. That’s when the real fun began.
Principal Hector dodged balls as they whizzed past him as he called out and commented on plays during the game.
John Barnett, 7th and 8th grade Social Studies teacher, aimed dodgeballs toward unsuspecting students. He was even seen hiding behind his wife, aide Megan Barnett, to avoid being hit. Her brother, Cole Holbert, new custodian at the school, even used her as a shield to maneuver around the court. He also jumped and dove to miss balls coming at him.
Abel launched balls at students as if they were surprise attacks, while sixth-grade teacher John Hartley – wearing shorts and “Golden Girls” knee socks – made every effort possible to stay in the game.
A few other ladies who played – teachers Maria Sansoucie and Samantha Retzer – lingered in the back row, furthest away from the line of fire. Pipkin joined in toward the end, and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Ivy Meinershagen made it just in time to take part in the fun.
Staff member Ryan Retzer showed off his fast pitches, along with teacher Chris Stroup and substitute Ryan Steel.
Clearly, the adults showed their inner kid as well as competitive sides as they enthusiastically participated in the fundraiser.
The teacher team eventually faced the Student Council and then the eighth-grade boys and girls basketball teams and cheerleaders in the final games of the tournament.
Twelve teachers and 86 students participated in the event which raised $200. The money will be donated to the scholarship fund at First State Community Bank. Additional funds can be donated to the scholarship at any local First State Bank location.
“I thought the tournament went really well,” said Buhrmester. “We raised a lot of money for the Ethan Bryan Scholarship and everyone had fun.”
Buhrmester continued, “My favorite parts of the event were raising money for a great cause and getting to throw dodgeballs at my uncle, Mr. Hartley.”
Rawson said he enjoyed playing the game, having fun with friends and raising money for a good cause.
“Plenty of fun was had by all who watched and participated,” said Pipkin. “I spoke to Mr. Bryan, Ethan’s dad, before the tournament to let him know we would be donating to Ethan’s scholarship fund. He said Ethan loved playing dodgeball so this event meant a lot.”
