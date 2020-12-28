Dodgeball for a cause; Students, staff raise money for Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship

Rawson and Buhrmester started collecting money each morning before school and during lunch.

On the day of the event, the roster of players for each team was randomly chosen and included sixth, seventh and eighth graders on all teams.

Coach James Abel ran the double-elimination tournament and kept track of the standings. Coach Rob Harlow assisted and played music for the event.

The winning team – who named themselves The Losers – faced the teachers’ team for bragging rights. That’s when the real fun began.

Principal Hector dodged balls as they whizzed past him as he called out and commented on plays during the game.

John Barnett, 7th and 8th grade Social Studies teacher, aimed dodgeballs toward unsuspecting students. He was even seen hiding behind his wife, aide Megan Barnett, to avoid being hit. Her brother, Cole Holbert, new custodian at the school, even used her as a shield to maneuver around the court. He also jumped and dove to miss balls coming at him.

Abel launched balls at students as if they were surprise attacks, while sixth-grade teacher John Hartley – wearing shorts and “Golden Girls” knee socks – made every effort possible to stay in the game.