Domino maze brings attention to Knight Time Snack Program

According to Tisher, Pritchett is in charge of the packing. She has a storage room at the middle school where the donated items are stored. Most of the packing is done at Parkland Chapel.

“She gets the papers out to all the buildings,” Tisher said. “We helped her streamline it more this year so we know who’s getting it from each building. She and her church pack them at her church and some families want them dropped off at their house, some families get them here through school.”

With the upcoming week off for Spring Break, Tisher wants to have a larger pack for students to use during the vacation.

“Spring break, they will probably get extra,” she said. “That’s why we’re doing the cereal box now. It’s called ‘Follow us to the Pot of Gold’. All the elementary schools are having a contest right now to see who can get the most cereal boxes.”

The competition will end on March 17. Tisher plans to set up a Domino maze of cereal boxes at Roosevelt School to celebrate the collection.

“That’s why we decided to do the Domino maze contest,” she said. “Even if just the three of the elementaries would do it, that would be a few hundred boxes that we can send home, a couple per kid.”