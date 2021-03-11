Domino maze brings attention to Knight Time Snack Program

The Farmington School district is in the process of collecting boxes of cereal by St. Patrick’s Day for the Knight Time Snack program.
Missy Tisher is the librarian at Roosevelt School and as Community Teachers Association (CTA) President, she coordinates the program for the district.
“It started years ago as the Backpack Program,” she said. “The Backpack program started in 2003 or 2004. It’s a non-profit, volunteer based.
"My father, Steve Berry, was CTA president. He got the Knight Time Snack program going with Melissa Pritchett. He quickly realized it was way too much for him and a few students to pack, because the whole community wanted to help out. Now it has grown pretty big and Pritchett and her church has a lot of volunteers help.”
The group receives donations and funding from various groups, school staff and district residents. The food is then packed in sacks and sent out on Fridays for the weekend, along with the start of holidays for students who are signed up for it. Currently, there are about 200 kids signed up for the program in the district.
“The families sign off that they’re willing to get whatever comes in the bag,” Tisher said. “We get donations from the Community Teachers Association (CTA).
"We order a lot times through the food services at the school, so they get a lot of the stuff that they would get at the school; the cereal and the granola bars. It kind of helps out on those long weekends and spring break is coming up.”
According to Tisher, Pritchett is in charge of the packing. She has a storage room at the middle school where the donated items are stored. Most of the packing is done at Parkland Chapel.
“She gets the papers out to all the buildings,” Tisher said. “We helped her streamline it more this year so we know who’s getting it from each building. She and her church pack them at her church and some families want them dropped off at their house, some families get them here through school.”
With the upcoming week off for Spring Break, Tisher wants to have a larger pack for students to use during the vacation.
“Spring break, they will probably get extra,” she said. “That’s why we’re doing the cereal box now. It’s called ‘Follow us to the Pot of Gold’. All the elementary schools are having a contest right now to see who can get the most cereal boxes.”
The competition will end on March 17. Tisher plans to set up a Domino maze of cereal boxes at Roosevelt School to celebrate the collection.
“That’s why we decided to do the Domino maze contest,” she said. “Even if just the three of the elementaries would do it, that would be a few hundred boxes that we can send home, a couple per kid.”
Tisher said that anyone can donate cereal boxes, new and unused. Food for the program can be dropped off at Roosevelt or any other school in the district.
“All throughout the year we take monetary donations, food, fruit cups, gummies, things that pack easy and we try to stick to the healthy stuff,” she said.
Sometimes, Tisher said that giving the food to the students Friday afternoon can create a problem.
“Some kids eat on the way home on the bus, we’ve had requests ‘can you send them home a different way?’” she said.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com