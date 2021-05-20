 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doty awarded Fit Farmington MO scholarship
0 comments

Doty awarded Fit Farmington MO scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FHS's Doty awarded Fit Farmington MO scholarship

Fit Farmington MO awards a $500 scholarship to Farmington High School senior Abigail Doty. Pictured are Dana Dugal Corcoran of First State Community Bank, Dena Rose of AXES Physical Therapy, Dr. Jason Street of Sago and Street Eye Care, Doty, and Fit Farmington representatives Dawn Fuemmeler, Julie Powers and Cindy Sebastian.

 Mark Marberry

Fit Farmington MO (FFMO), a citywide initiative focusing on community wellness in the areas of physical, nutritional, emotional and mental fitness, has awarded a $500 scholarship to Farmington High School senior Abigail Doty.

The scholarship was made possible through funds provided by the 2021 FFMO sponsors: AXES Physical Therapy; BJC Parkland Health Center; Elaina Barrett, Health Coach & Licensed Massage Therapist; Farmington Martial Arts; First State Community Bank; Harmony Chiropractic LLC; Hearing Care Partners; LEAN Kitchen; and Sago & Street Eye Care.

Doty was selected from candidates who completed an application, an original essay focusing on the applicant’s life experiences and achievements, as well as why living a healthy lifestyle is important, the healthy choices the candidate has incorporated into his/her own life, and why he/she has chosen a career in the health, nutrition or fitness industry. Multiple letters of recommendations and an official high school transcript were also required.

“After careful review of all the candidates’ outstanding applications, Abigail’s exceptional scholastics, honors, leadership, volunteerism and community betterment made the choice unanimous for her to be the first FFMO Scholarship recipient,” said Julie Powers, FFMO core committee volunteer.

Doty plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City to pursue a career in pediatric oncology.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Group vows to fight 'sneaky' Texas abortion law

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

11 graduate from MACLEA
Education

11 graduate from MACLEA

  • Updated

Eleven students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program at Mineral Area College on May 6.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News