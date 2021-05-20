Doty awarded Fit Farmington MO scholarship

Fit Farmington MO (FFMO), a citywide initiative focusing on community wellness in the areas of physical, nutritional, emotional and mental fitness, has awarded a $500 scholarship to Farmington High School senior Abigail Doty.

The scholarship was made possible through funds provided by the 2021 FFMO sponsors: AXES Physical Therapy; BJC Parkland Health Center; Elaina Barrett, Health Coach & Licensed Massage Therapist; Farmington Martial Arts; First State Community Bank; Harmony Chiropractic LLC; Hearing Care Partners; LEAN Kitchen; and Sago & Street Eye Care.

Doty was selected from candidates who completed an application, an original essay focusing on the applicant’s life experiences and achievements, as well as why living a healthy lifestyle is important, the healthy choices the candidate has incorporated into his/her own life, and why he/she has chosen a career in the health, nutrition or fitness industry. Multiple letters of recommendations and an official high school transcript were also required.

“After careful review of all the candidates’ outstanding applications, Abigail’s exceptional scholastics, honors, leadership, volunteerism and community betterment made the choice unanimous for her to be the first FFMO Scholarship recipient,” said Julie Powers, FFMO core committee volunteer.

Doty plans to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City to pursue a career in pediatric oncology.

