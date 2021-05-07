 Skip to main content
Douglas honored by Farmington Elks
  Updated
Mercedes Douglas

 Submitted

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced Mercedes Douglas is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for April.

Mercedes is the daughter of Stacey Jones, of Bonne Terre, and Rick Lacy, of Bismarck. 

While maintaining a GPA of 3.49, Mercedes has been accepted to the National Society of High School Scholars, achieved advanced and proficient scores on EOC testing, and has received a second place ribbon at the Mineral Area Art Show.

In addition, she is currently active in Future Business Leaders of America and was a member of the volleyball team while in middle school. 

After high school graduation, Mercedes plans to continue her education at Southeast Missouri State University where she will pursue a career as a forensic psychologist. She will receive $100 for college expenses.

