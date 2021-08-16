Drug abuse expert takes job seriously

Moses shared what teachers might notice in students who abuse drugs.

“When students don’t remember well or the first of the week they are not learning well, but get better during the week, they probably smoked pot on the weekend or they got drunk,” he said. “A drunk student will not be a good student in the classroom on Monday and Tuesday. A pot smoker won’t probably be a decent student until Wednesday or Thursday. When you see a student not performing well or something different, this is a process to look closer to see if it is an injury or a medical issue that hasn’t been diagnosed.

“There are also lifestyle issues. Some students are staying up all night playing video games or drinking energy drinks and not doing food. When you see unknown behavior, is it injury, illness, lifestyle or is a substance abuse? If it’s a substance, what one of the seven might it be? The better we know where the influence is coming from, the better resource we can be to help that student and the family.”

Moses, who has presented to General Motors and Fabick Caterpillar, believes drug use at work creates hazardous situations. He foresees a dramatic increase in liability issues rising from the implementation of medical marijuana — something he adamantly opposes.