Earning college scholarships by playing video games

“Video games are viewed as negative by some people and are judged as a waste of time by many.”
West County Esports Team Coach Darren Cordray said this viewpoint, however, is greatly flawed because one member of his team recently earned a college scholarship for his gaming skills.
The district’s Esports team was the initial idea of Technology Director Cory Smith. He knew Cordray was interested in video games and asked him if he would coach the high school team. Cordray jumped at the opportunity this past February because he knew how many opportunities were available for gamers.
According to Cordray, video games are merely the next stage of entertainment for people.
“Games have existed for as long as society has existed and just because they happen to be electronic now does not change their form or function in society,” he said.
The team competes against others and attempts to have some fun while playing.
In addition to West County, North County, Farmington and Central have established Esports programs.
Cordray said, “To the people who believe that video games incite violence, there has been no conclusive study that shows this to be true.”
In fact, he said gamers often find video games to be a “good source of stress relief.”
“Gaming gives kids enhanced hand-and-eye coordination, tech knowledge and can even give kids teamwork experience,” Cordray said, “all of which are skills that employers appreciate.”
He said a typical Esports practice at West County begins with a short cardio workout.
“Although this has nothing to do with gaming, it’s something I, as the coach, feel is important to instill into our youth,” Cordray said.
He said video gaming is a sedentary activity, so he teaches his team members the importance of physical well-being. This is mirrored in many of the professional organizations for Esports as well.
After their workout, the students open the game and work on skills which they need to practice. Rocket League, a game consisting of playing soccer with cars, is full of custom training programs to work on specific skills.
During practice time, Cordray also tests and tracks the students on various skill sets to determine their strengths and see which improvements are needed.
The last step for practice is to come together to play matches against random people on the internet or compete against students from other schools in the conference or state organization. They review and discuss their performance at the end of practice to see what needs to be adjusted in future matches.
He said professional gaming exists and great prizes are available for winning major tournaments, some which even rival those of pro-sports. Team members can be sponsored by tech companies and make a good living from playing video games.
Xandar McBride, a West County senior and the school’s Rocket League captain, has successfully gained the attention of many local Esports coaches and teams and even college students and coaches at the event. In fact, McBride was the star competitor at a live tournament held this past March.
At the time, McBride was invited to compete for a $10,000-a-year scholarship to Central Methodist University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans were halted. However, McBride kept in touch with the coaches and team members despite school closures and the cancellation of the competition.
“Xandar brings a great deal of knowledge and skills to our team,” said Cordray. “He has spent a lot of time refining his skills at Rocket League and his knowledge of the game is extensive.”
He said McBride demonstrates any skill for his team members and provides ways for them to practice these skills.
“Xandar brings a good spirit of teamwork to our organization,” said Cordray. “He is in a tier above our other players but he does not belittle them. Instead, he uplifts them and helps them improve.”
This is the kind of behavior that distinguishes a “true leader and makes him a valuable member of our organization,” said Cordray.
Through his skills in video games, McBride has earned a $10,000-a-year college scholarship from CMU.
Aaron Shockley, head coach for Esports at CMU, recently traveled to WCHS to officially have McBride sign to attend CMU. His parents, family members, Cordray and Counselor Andrea Simily were witnesses as McBride signed his letter of intent with CMU.
Shockley said he saw McBride play in person last spring at Central.
“We were very impressed,” he said, “and from that moment on, we kept in contact.”
Shockley said McBride is going to be a great asset to their varsity team. McBride will be replacing one of CMU’s graduating seniors.
Cordray, who is also band director for West County, said he is very excited for McBride and the numerous opportunities that gaming will bring to his college journey.
McBride will play on the CMU Rocket League team and work toward a degree in nursing.
“And Esports is paving the way for him,” said Cordray.
McBride, of Leadwood, is the son of Stephanie and Nathan Landers. He said he plays video games about 15-20 hours a week.
According to McBride, gaming has helped him improve his hand-eye coordination, make quick decisions, predict his opponents and more. His top three favorite video games are Rocket League, a soccer game with flying cars in which he has five minutes to score as many goals as possible; Fall Guys, a virtual parkour game in which players must run through a set of obstacles and be the last person standing; and Among Us, a mystery game which allows up to 10 people to play in one game but can have three of those people as imposters.
“Playing video games helps me relieve stress,” said McBride. “Video games are something I’m best at, and it makes me feel good when I do something I excel in.”
He said his precise hand-eye coordination, ability to predict his opponents’ moments and communication with others help him to be a strong player.
McBride said going pro, or even getting to the next level, takes plenty of hard work. It took him about 3,000 hours of playing Rocket League to enter the collegiate level.
He offered advice to young players: “Never put video games in front of school. If you can’t get into a college because of bad grades, then how will you get to play for a team in college and earn scholarships for it?”
McBride’s mother Stephanie said she was so surprised to learn her son could get a college scholarship for playing video games.
“All of the years of me telling him to get out of his room and go play outside, to do something constructive,” she said, “and he’s earned a college scholarship to play video games.”
Stephanie’s mother Debbie, who passed away seven years ago, purchased Xandar’s first gaming system when he was 7. He’s been playing ever since then.
“We say that Grandma Debbie is looking down from heaven on Xandar,” said Stephanie, “saying who would’ve ever thought this would happen?”
