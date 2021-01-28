Earning college scholarships by playing video games

According to McBride, gaming has helped him improve his hand-eye coordination, make quick decisions, predict his opponents and more. His top three favorite video games are Rocket League, a soccer game with flying cars in which he has five minutes to score as many goals as possible; Fall Guys, a virtual parkour game in which players must run through a set of obstacles and be the last person standing; and Among Us, a mystery game which allows up to 10 people to play in one game but can have three of those people as imposters.

“Playing video games helps me relieve stress,” said McBride. “Video games are something I’m best at, and it makes me feel good when I do something I excel in.”

He said his precise hand-eye coordination, ability to predict his opponents’ moments and communication with others help him to be a strong player.

McBride said going pro, or even getting to the next level, takes plenty of hard work. It took him about 3,000 hours of playing Rocket League to enter the collegiate level.

He offered advice to young players: “Never put video games in front of school. If you can’t get into a college because of bad grades, then how will you get to play for a team in college and earn scholarships for it?”