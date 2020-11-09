 Skip to main content
Elks announce FHS, SPLHS 'Students of the Month'
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that its Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School “Students of the Month” for October were Kael Krause and James Constien, respectively.

Kael Krause

Kael is the son of Julie and Mark Krause. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected to be a member of Boys State 2020. Kael is a four-year letterman in football, and was selected as All-Conference, All-District, All-Region and All-State kicker/punter. He is also a three-year letterman in baseball, and a three-year letterman in wrestling, qualifying for state the last two years.

After graduation from high school, Kael plans to attend a four-year university where he intends to play sports and study biology. As student of the month, Kael will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Student of the Year” for Farmington High School that will be awarded in May.

James Constien

James is the son of Elisabeth and Stephen Constien. He is taking dual enrollment classes at Mineral Area College where he intends to graduate next spring with his associate degree in business. James can be found after school interning at Thurman, Shinn, and Co. CPA, and helping at his church during services as an usher or with the sound system.

After graduation from high school, James plans to attend MAC with his associate degree, and then transfer to a four-year university where he intends to study business. As student of the month, James will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks “Student of the Year” for St. Paul Lutheran High School that will be awarded in May.

