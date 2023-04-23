The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced Clayton Dee is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for April 2023. Clayton is the son of Corey and Becky Dee of Bismarck.

Maintaining a GPA of 3.96, Clayton has been active as a member of the Bismarck High School baseball team. Clayton’s plans after graduation include completion of studies in electricity/HVAC.

Clayton will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the year, to be awarded on May 7.