Elks honor Bismarck student Alexia Droege
Alexia Droege

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 has announced that Alexia Droege is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for October. 

Alexia is the daughter of Doug and Ann Droege. She has honored herself academically by maintaining a high grade point average to attain membership on the Principal’s Honor Roll every quarter in high school. Alexia has placed second in the Lindenwood College Art Show and the Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Art Show.

Activities play an integral part of a student’s high school career and Alexia is involved in sports through cheerleading and volleyball. She has also distinguished herself as captain and co-captain of volleyball and cheerleading.

Alexia is a member of National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and BHS Pep Club. Lastly, Alexia has maintained a busy academic schedule by enrolling in dual enrollment classes at Mineral Area College for the past two years.

Alexia plans to attend a radiology school after graduation. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2, 2021.

