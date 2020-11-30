 Skip to main content
Elks honor Bismarck student Teagan Ryder
Elks honor Bismarck student Teagan Ryder

Elks honor Bismarck student Teagan Ryder

The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced that Teagan Ryder is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for November.

Teagan is the daughter of Randy Ryder and Natalie Henson. She was awarded the best video production in the yearbook division. She has metaled in Future Business Leader Association events and has an MVP award in basketball.  Teagan has also received top honors in graphic design.

Involvement in 4-H has been an integral part of her teenage years and she has received showmanship awards. Teagan is active in church youth group.  She is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volleyball and basketball teams, yearbook and pep club.

Teagan plans on attending the College of the Ozarks to pursue a degree in graphic design. Teagan will receive $100 for college expenses and compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 2, 2021.

