Emergency preparedness sees large turnout

The Family Emergency Preparedness Fair saw an impressive turnout in Farmington on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Area families took part in fun activities and demonstrations and received valuable information about being ready for the unexpected.

The city of Farmington and local faith congregations partnered together to sponsor the preparedness fair, which took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Centene Center.

Callie Hargiss, one of the event organizers, said the day's theme was "be prepared; not scared." She said all of the different info booths at the fair had seen a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, with some head-counts estimated at around 1,500 people.

"A lot of our booths, like the CERT and Red Cross, said that they've given out a ton of information today," Hargiss said. "They were actually surprised that they almost ran out of things. So, they were really impressed with how much people were actually interested and wanted to take care and prepare."