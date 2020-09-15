Fall blooms for sale at MAC this week

Mum’s the word at Mineral Area College, as students in the community college agriculture program sell the magnificent autumn blooms until Friday at 3 p.m.
MAC Agriculture Department Chairman Chad Follis said this year’s crop of mums and kale are from a different purveyor.
“Due to COVID issues, we partnered with a different supplier in St. Louis this year,” Follis said. “We are very happy with the finished crop. Sizes are 9-inch pots compared to our traditional 8-inch pots, so that means more blooms per plant.”
Farmington resident Chris Landrum, who is retired from MAC and a regular customer during the annual mum sale, said she was impressed with the selection this year.
“I helped Chad a bit yesterday at the mum sale and his mums are very full and beautiful,” she said Tuesday morning. “The word didn't really get out yesterday, so don't worry about the plants being picked over; there are plenty to choose from.”
In case anyone was staying away from the sale this year because of the rate of COVID transmission in the county, Landrum added that she “felt very safe over there as there is plenty of room to social distance and everyone was wearing masks.”
Mums are $20 for 13-inch pots, $7.50 for 9-inch pots, and $3.75 for 4-inch pots. The mums come in red, orange-bronze, pink and yellow flowers. In addition to mums, 8-inch ornamental kale in red and white colors will be sold for $6.50 a pot.
MAC is located near the U.S. 67/Leadington exit, and by taking Dixie Kohn Drive from Flat River Road and parking in Lot A, it’s just a short trek through or around the Technology Building to the greenhouse. The sale, executed by the MAC students, takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted, and proceeds benefit students’ education in the ag program. By rounding up their bill, customers can also generate spare change for the college’s food pantry, which is working to end food poverty among the student body.
Follis added that the next sale the ag students hold will be for poinsettias — and MAC honey from its own hives-- Nov. 30-Dec. 4. For bulk orders, contact the Agriculture Department at MAC by calling 573-431-4593 or emailing cfollis@mineralarea.edu.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
