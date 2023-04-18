As the number and variety of community events rises along with the temperature on outdoor thermometers, one event that affects everyone in the Parkland is set for Saturday: The annual Family Health Expo, presented by St. Francois County Community Partnership (SFCCP).

The 24th Annual Family Health Expo features exhibitors, health screenings, resources and demonstrations supported by local businesses, organizations and agencies. Kids get to enjoy fun activities and carnival games, and it’s all free to the public from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Mineral Area College Field House.

Any health-related entity interested in pulling together a table, exhibit or activity for the public can contact SFCCP’s Office Manager Dawn Sander at 573-431-3173, but should do so as soon as possible. SFCCP’s director, Bill Bunch, said vacancies are disappearing.

“We still have a few spots left, we just filled one this morning, but they’re rapidly disappearing,” he said.

The Family Health Expo provides many medical testing opportunities such as mammograms, blood sugar, cholesterol, and vision screenings; and has more than 50 exhibits with information on accessing local resources to support family health and mental health.

“Missouri Baptist is bringing their mobile mammogram screener, but that has to have appointments, which people can make by calling us,” Bunch said. “Blood pressure, BMI [body mass index], cholesterol screenings will be available.

“Sometimes people don’t want to know about these things, sometimes they forget about doing preventive maintenance, but these are free, they’re a great memory jogger and could save their lives.”

Bunch said he’s heard of instances in which their visitors found healthy help they didn’t know they needed.

Parkland Health Center has participated in the Family Health Expo since the beginning, in 1997. “They’ve come every year, since we started the expo,” Bunch said. “They’re the lynch pin, they usually take about 12 tables.”

PHC President Annette Schnabel said the Barnes-Jewish affiliated hospital is proud of its longstanding tradition of anchoring the expo.

“Parkland Health Center has proudly supported the annual Family Health Expo since 1997,” said Schnabel. “This event gives us the opportunity to connect with our community by providing educational resources and free health screenings to attendees of all ages.

"The St. Francois County Community Partnership does a wonderful job organizing this event each year, and we are thankful for their continued collaboration as we work to provide extraordinary care to local families.”

Bunch said it’s not an exaggeration to say the expo has likely extended or even saved lives.

“One year, we had about 450 participants, and while not all took advantage of the screenings, of those who did, about 30 people were referred to their family doctor for a check-up,” he said. “Better check it out, before it gets worse.

“Everybody’s busy, the Health Expo’s just a quick, easy way to find out more about better health in a fun setting. We’ll even have grilled hot dogs, which I know isn’t that healthy, but there will be plenty of information about how to eat healthier,” he chuckled.

And there are giveaways. Sander said participants could walk away with four tickets to a Cardinals Baseball game donated by First State Community Bank; one of two sets of four tickets to the St. Francois County Raceway; or a one-day family pass to the Farmington Community Civic Center. ServPro is bringing a bouncy house for kids if the weather’s cooperative.

Participants in the Family Health Expo include:

Aging Matters; American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; American Senior Living, Ashbrook Assisted Living; CASA of the Parkland; Cedarhurst Assisted Living; Chapel Hill Mortuary; Children’s Division; Community Care Pharmacy; Earth Mother Health Foods; East Missouri Action Agency; Farmington Fire Department; Farmington Parks and Recreation; Friends in Action Club House; Healthy Blue; Holistic Home Health Services; Home State Health; Life Center for Independent Living; LifeNet 24/Airmethods Helicopter; Mineral Area College; MAC Short Term Trainings; Miracle Ear; Missouri State Parks, Missouri Mines State Historic Site; Norwex Chemical Free Cleaning; Parkland Health Center/BJC Health; Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy; Preferred Employment; Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services; Prevention Consultants; Puppies for Parole; ServPro of Farmington; Shared Blessings; St. Francois County 911 Command Center; St. Francois County Ambulance District; St. Francois County Health Department; Teen Outreach Program CMS; TRIO Talent Search; United States Navy; Upward Smiles Inc.; Vocational Rehab; Young Faith in Christ.