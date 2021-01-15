Farm Mutual awarding scholarship to high school senior

Applications can be picked up at various area high schools or the Farm Mutual Office, 1109A Ste. Genevieve Ave. in Farmington. Applications must be returned to the above address before March 1. For more information, call 573-756-1510.

Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County was organized on Nov. 21, 1895 under the name of Farmers’ Mutual Fire Insurance Company of St. Francois County, Missouri. A group of farmers who believed in the biblical principle of “bear ye one another's burdens,“ understood the importance of having financial security by providing protection for their properties. In March of 1977, the company changed the name to Farm Mutual Insurance of St. Francois County.