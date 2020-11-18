Farmington adopts hybrid schedule

The Farmington School Board approved a change in the calendar for the rest of 2020 to reflect the upward trend in COVID-19 cases.
Superintendent Matt Ruble released the new schedule in a community letter provided Tuesday evening after the school board meeting.
The new schedule for the remainder of November and the month of December was approved during the school board meeting Tuesday night but was not discussed during the open meeting
“Obviously, the numbers are going up and that’s why we’re making modifications to the school calendar,” the letter states. “Ultimately, we want to be in school as many days as we possibly can face to face.
"The recommendations are basically a way to keep us in session even if it’s at the secondary level, even if it’s two to three days a week. The last thing we want is to have to close. This is a way to try to minimize the numbers and the quarantines, and also try to slow or stop the spread.”
The letter explains they are now using mask guidelines supplied by Gov. Mike Parson last week.
"...This evening, the members of our board have determined that the best route forward for FSD students and staff is to implement AMI-X days. AMI-X is a term designated by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to mean on-going opportunities for academic support in cases where Covid-19 makes traditional education irremediable.
"After Thanksgiving, our secondary students in grades 5-12 will return to a hybrid schedule. This decision was made to support social distancing and again work to stop the spread of the virus.
"Hybrid scheduling allows us to reduce student numbers by half. AMI-X days will look one way in elementary schools and differently in secondary (5-12) schools.
Our elementary students do not have Chromebooks due to a delay in shipping, so they will receive paper packets and a task card each Friday. These paper based assignments will be graded.
"Grades 5-12 will continue to access assignments via Google Classroom. You can expect your students’ teachers to provide your student with assignments and support to complete them.
"We will conduct three AMI-X days beginning on Monday, November 23rd through Wednesday, the 25th. This decision was made in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while simultaneously continuing education for our students.
"We will use an 'A' and 'B' hybrid schedule which will be referred to as “Swords” and “Shields.” Your student will attend classes on two days each week and receive distance learning support on the other three days.
"Students who are in the “Swords” group will attend school in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students in the “Shields” group will attend school in person on Wednesday and Fridays. Students and parents/guardians will be notified of their designated group on Friday, November 20th. Families of students residing in the same household will be kept together no matter the building. Mondays will be distance learning days with assignments provided in Google Classroom for 5-12 students."
Elementary students will attend school four days a week. Each Monday after Thanksgiving, elementary teachers will provide instruction through paper packets and phone calls or email. Teachers will provide grades and feedback. Elementary students will attend school in person on Tuesday-Friday.
December AMI-X days are scheduled for the dates prior to Christmas break. These dates are Dec. 21-22.
"We want to emphasize that the district will continue to provide both meal support and transportation throughout these days," the letter reads. "On AMI - X days (November 23rd-25th, December 7th, 14th and December 21st and 22nd) food will be available for pick up.
"You may also get meals delivered by making a special request. If your family will need meal support for either AMI-X or Hybrid days please complete the form soon as possible. All bus routes will run every day that students are in session."
Parents are encouraged to call their child's principal for questions.
"Our leadership team, our staff and the members of the school board are hopeful that we will be able to return to traditional learning again after the Christmas holiday on January 5, 2021," the letter states.
The Daily Journal attempted to contact Farmington School administration Wednesday for further explanation. We hope to have more information from the district in upcoming stories.
Farmington is the first of local schools to implement a hybrid schedule.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
