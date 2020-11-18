Farmington adopts hybrid schedule

"After Thanksgiving, our secondary students in grades 5-12 will return to a hybrid schedule. This decision was made to support social distancing and again work to stop the spread of the virus.

"Hybrid scheduling allows us to reduce student numbers by half. AMI-X days will look one way in elementary schools and differently in secondary (5-12) schools.

Our elementary students do not have Chromebooks due to a delay in shipping, so they will receive paper packets and a task card each Friday. These paper based assignments will be graded.

"Grades 5-12 will continue to access assignments via Google Classroom. You can expect your students’ teachers to provide your student with assignments and support to complete them.

"We will conduct three AMI-X days beginning on Monday, November 23rd through Wednesday, the 25th. This decision was made in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while simultaneously continuing education for our students.

"We will use an 'A' and 'B' hybrid schedule which will be referred to as “Swords” and “Shields.” Your student will attend classes on two days each week and receive distance learning support on the other three days.