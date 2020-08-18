Farmington announces first day of school will be Sept. 8

“The Farmington R-7 School District faculty and staff have worked diligently throughout the summer weeks to prepare for our students to 'Return to Learn' on Tuesday, August 25th," the letter stated. "All of us have missed seeing students on campus and truly look forward to their return. However, due to the most recent information and recommendations from the St. Francois County health officials and an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the FSD Board of Education and administration team has made a decision to delay the start of our school year for all students until September 8, 2020. BJC, along with our county health department, will be releasing a joint statement later this afternoon discussing the latest information regarding COVID cases in our region.