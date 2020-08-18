Farmington announces first day of school will be Sept. 8

On Tuesday, the Farmington School District announced that they would be moving the first day of school to Sept. 8
Administrators released a letter Tuesday notifying the public when they will have the start of classes.
“The Farmington R-7 School District faculty and staff have worked diligently throughout the summer weeks to prepare for our students to 'Return to Learn' on Tuesday, August 25th," the letter stated. "All of us have missed seeing students on campus and truly look forward to their return. However, due to the most recent information and recommendations from the St. Francois County health officials and an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, the FSD Board of Education and administration team has made a decision to delay the start of our school year for all students until September 8, 2020. BJC, along with our county health department, will be releasing a joint statement later this afternoon discussing the latest information regarding COVID cases in our region.
"By pushing back the start date, we intend to do our part to help slow the spread of the virus in our community. Further, we want to give students a better chance at a traditional face-to-face school experience this school year."
School officials said open house will now be delayed to Sept. 1-3.
"This is extremely short notice and we sincerely apologize. In our pandemic world we are responding to rapidly changing circumstances as best we can."
More information will be shared by building administrators.
"Our faculty and staff will continue to prepare for the upcoming school year. We will be using the time to prepare facilities, train on safety measures, offer professional development on best practices for instruction. We are proud of the effort our staff has made in order to provide a safe learning environment for all students.
As the superintendent of the Farmington R-7 school district, I know without a doubt that students receive the best education when they are in our buildings with our dedicated and talented staff members. The members of the board and I appreciate your understanding and cooperation. We will continue to provide updates via our social media channels and School Messenger.”
