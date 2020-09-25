Farmington BOE recognizes award-winning instructors

Teresa Smith, program director for Jobs for America’s Graduates for the state of Missouri, spoke about the program and presented three awards.

“JAG is a 40-year-old non-profit organization that operates in 39 states,” she said. “It’s an in-school program and looks a little bit different in each school. Currently, we have 60 schools with over 80 programs in those schools in the state of Missouri. In the JAG program, the largest key to success is the JAG specialist. How they relate to the kids. The employer engagement, their relationship to the community to help these kids not only graduate, but to help them be successful in college, military or job. I have three separate awards to give to Farmington Schools.”

The Peak Performance Award was given to Dement for return-to-school rate for a multi-year school.

The High Performer Award was also given to Dement, recognizing exemplary work in demonstrating the Gold Standard for Project Based Learning (PBL) and implementing them into her JAG curriculum. She also went above and beyond mentoring and helping others from across the state learn how to use PBL effectively in their classrooms, Smith said.

The third award went to the Farmington School District from JAG National. Smith explained how this award is achieved.