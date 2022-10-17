Farmington celebrates the yellow fleet

Serving about 2,400 students a day, covering 319 square miles with 27 different bus routes, the Farmington R-7 School District is joining other schools across the country to celebrate National School Bus Safety Week this week.

Each year, the district's Transportation Department, led by Stacy Williams, conducts several training and awareness sessions for students and staff throughout the district, and goes over bus safety procedures such as evacuation drills and bus rider protocols.

“Our bus drivers are the first people from the district to greet students in the morning and the last that they see in the afternoon," Williams said. "I am thankful for each one of these drivers that come in each day, as well as our substitute drivers. We have dedicated substitute drivers that come in every day to help us out and we can’t thank them enough for all they do.”

R-7 bus drivers participate in extensive training throughout the year, brushing up on CPR and First Aid measures, bus safety training and best practices for students such as relationship building. One such practice is the “thumbs-up before you cross” protocol for students. Students are trained to look at the bus driver for a thumbs-up before they cross the street.

Williams explains, “Cars don’t always stop for our stop-arm. It’s a danger. That’s why we try to take extra precautions and say look for the thumbs-up. The driver is checking the mirrors, checking traffic to make sure that students are okay to cross, that it’s safe.”

The Willis family is thankful for the extra precautions and the actions of one bus driver, Elizabeth Sanfillipo of Bus #45, who went above and beyond to keep their daughter safe one afternoon this September. The Willises were waiting for their daughter, Rhylynn, to cross the street after stepping off the bus when they noticed a vehicle wasn’t going to stop at the bus arm.

According to Mrs. Willis, “The bus driver went above and beyond, practically throwing herself out the window to get Rhylynn to stop from crossing the street.”

As Mr. Willis noted, “I want others to know how quickly this can happen. Please pay attention and don’t be distracted while driving.”

District officials said they would also like to remind everyone of the importance of following the bus safety rules.

As Williams notes, “We have seen a big increase in the number of stop-arm violations this year.”

Williams said if she could make a public service announcement, she'd ask everyone to please pay attention when driving and remember what the lights on buses signify to other drivers on the road: When yellow lights are flashing, slow down and prepare to stop. A red light signals that all traffic from both directions must come to a complete stop.

The Farmington leadership team, in addition to celebrating the daily efforts of all bus drivers, said they would like to recognize and thank the Transportation Department for their efforts in maintaining a safe fleet of buses, organizing the routes, transporting students and keeping them safe on the roadways.