 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Farmington Class of 2022 recalls those not graduating

  • 0

As Farmington High School's Class of 2022 receive their diplomas, two chairs will remain empty during the Sunday afternoon ceremonies.

The empty chairs are in honor of two Farmington students, Summer Nausley and Emma Weiss, whose lives ended before they could experience the feeling of accomplishment in graduating from high school.

Explaining the reason for leaving the two chairs empty, Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds said, “We always have a chair and a plant, and this year we will have some artwork to memorialize them. Students are encouraged to put a flower on the chairs.”

Summer Nausley, 7, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that took place on Oct. 24, 2011. Four days later she succumbed to her injuries at St. Louis Children's Hospital. On June 15, 2021, Emma Sophia Louise "Emmalou" Weiss, 17, also died as the result of an automobile accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central holds graduation Thursday

Central holds graduation Thursday

Seniors of Central High School’s Class of 2022 are preparing to take the final step in their high school careers at the graduation ceremony se…

Watch Now: Related Video

White House hits back at inflation criticism from Jeff Bezos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News