Farmington Class of 2022 recalls those not graduating

As Farmington High School's Class of 2022 receive their diplomas, two chairs will remain empty during the Sunday afternoon ceremonies.

The empty chairs are in honor of two Farmington students, Summer Nausley and Emma Weiss, whose lives ended before they could experience the feeling of accomplishment in graduating from high school.

Explaining the reason for leaving the two chairs empty, Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds said, “We always have a chair and a plant, and this year we will have some artwork to memorialize them. Students are encouraged to put a flower on the chairs.”

Summer Nausley, 7, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident that took place on Oct. 24, 2011. Four days later she succumbed to her injuries at St. Louis Children's Hospital. On June 15, 2021, Emma Sophia Louise "Emmalou" Weiss, 17, also died as the result of an automobile accident.

