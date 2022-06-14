Farmington Education Foundation awards scholarships

The Farmington Educational Foundation annually awards college scholarships to seniors.

In May, 31 seniors received scholarships totaling $33,500. Of that number, 15 scholarships totaling $16,000 will be funded by the foundation, and 16 memorial scholarships totaling $17,500 will be administered by the foundation.

The Damion Dane Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Damion. Damion constantly worked to do his best in all things he attempted. A hard worker, he always had a job, even when his studies at school required a lot of his time and effort. Mature for his age, Damion was ever mindful of what was occurring around him. He instinctively knew what was required to get a task done and did it. Damion was a leader in Scouts and attained the rank of Eagle, the highest rank in Scouting. This year’s recipients are Cassie Widdows and Alayna Sparr.

The Evelyn Beatrice Banister Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mrs. Banister. Evelyn understood the financial challenges confronting young men and women who wish to better themselves. Growing up during the depression, Mrs. Banister experienced these hardships and quickly developed an appreciation for the value of an education. Ms. Banister always worked to give back to the youth of the community through several endeavors. This year’s recipient is Campbell Blum.

The first Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School senior who will be attending either a two- or four-year postsecondary institution and who has demonstrated academic ability. This scholarship is given as a means of expressing the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing the academic lives of Farmington R-7 students. This year’s recipient is Kate Howard.

In addition, the Farmington Educational Foundation annually awards additional scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each, made possible by our fundraising efforts such as our annual golf tournament and trivia night. These scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate academic success and represent the foundation’s commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for our students. This year’s recipients are Lilly Earley, Caleb Dougherty, McKennah Wallace, Jeris Files, Drew Felker, Peyton Ryan, Breanna Mathes, Chloe Crouch, Brianna Eaves, Cadance Helm and Emily Reever.

Farmington Educational Foundation’s Vocational/Technical Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School senior who will be attending an accredited post-secondary college, vocational and/or technical school pursuing a degree or certificate in a vocational or technical program. This year’s recipient is Mason Duncan.

The Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship is funded by the Farmington R7 CTA, which is the local professional teachers’ association in the Farmington School District. The Farmington R7 CTA’s purpose as a public benefit organization is to promote the common interest of teachers and other educators in their local school district. The Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in teacher education. This scholarship is intended to inspire FHS graduates to pursue a career in the field of teaching. This year’s recipient is Trista Hampton.

The Henry Banister Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded annually to a Farmington High School senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mr. Banister. Henry was a machinist by trade and could fix just about anything. He was robust and energetic, raising a family and an impressive summer vegetable garden. For his size and strength, he was a gentle man who quietly appreciated nature and watching his hunting dogs work a field for quail. He is remembered for his kindness, friendliness and indomitable sense of humor. His financial plan was simple... pay your bills, put money in savings and live on what is left over. That philosophy and a respect for education prompted him to start a savings account for college when his first child was born. That child graduated Farmington High School and applied to college. The bill was already paid. This scholarship is intended to assist a deserving student who exhibits economic need and academic ability. This year’s recipient is Alex Compton.

The Jane Bates Memorial Teacher Education Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in education. Mrs. Bates spent her teaching career instilling the love of learning in her students. During retirement, Jane served as a Farmington R7 School Board member on the board of the Farmington Educational Foundation. This scholarship is given in memory of Jane’s love of teaching and to continue her legacy of instilling the love of learning in future teachers and the students they will, in turn, impact. This year’s recipient is J.P. Ruble.

The Janet Wells Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a graduate who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mrs. Wells. Janet worked as a paraprofessional assigned to special needs students in the Farmington School District. Janet’s hard work and caring ways helped to enhance the lives of students with disabilities and special needs. Janet always saw the best in everyone. She wanted people to treat others with respect without judging. Janet touched many lives and was truly an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Her life’s work and dedication to people with disabilities and special needs will not be forgotten. This year’s recipient is Gillian Tidwell.

The Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects the qualities exemplified by Mr. Dinwiddie. As a long-time educator in the Farmington School District, Jim constantly enhanced the educational opportunities for our students. His hard work, compassion and dedication to his profession remain as examples for all educators. Mr. Dinwiddie’s legacy lives through all of the students he helped along the way. This year’s recipients are Seth Burlbaw and Hunter Cole.

The Keith Hutson Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School senior who played FHS Knights football. Keith was a 1972 graduate of Farmington High School. During his years at FHS, he was a defensive back and wing back on the Knights football team. He went on to become a life-long fan and supporter of the Knights football program. He helped raise money for the current football field, the video boards, as well as the Walker Johns Memorial press booth. For many years, Keith and his wife, Karen, hosted the football boys for homecoming lunch at their home after the parade and before the game. Keith, a pipefitter, became a savvy businessman and fierce negotiator who owned multiple businesses over the years. He and Karen opened Taco Bell in Farmington and grew the franchise to 35 before selling the stores. Keith also served on the Farmington R7 School Board. This scholarship is given by Brian and Kim Hutson and family. This year’s recipient is Jacob Bishop.

The Mike and Vickie Ruble Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a Farmington High School graduate who plans to major in teacher education. Mike and Vickie Ruble spent their entire careers as teachers and coaches in Dent and Reynolds counties. They taught for a total of 62 years combined. Mike coached high school and middle school basketball and volleyball for 25 years while teaching physical education and health. Vickie taught for 37 years as an elementary and middle school teacher and served as cheerleading sponsor. Both were loved for their commitment and exemplary service to the Northwood R-4 School District in Dent County, where they spent a majority of their careers.

After retirement, both were inducted into the Dent County Teachers’ Hall of Fame in 2010. Coach Ruble had the gymnasium and basketball court at Northwood R-4 named after him during a ceremony in 2015. This scholarship is given by their two children, Matt Ruble and Morgan Ruble Lucas, who have both followed in their parents’ footsteps and become teachers and coaches. Their intent is to support their parents' legacy and assist students as they pursue their dreams of becoming educators and thus positively impacting and shaping student lives. This year’s recipients are Molly Greif and Peyton Crump.

The Randy Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a graduating senior. Mr. Ragsdale graduated from Farmington in 1973 and spent the majority of his career teaching math at Farmington High School. In addition, Mr. Ragsdale coached middle school football and high school girls’ basketball. Throughout his career, Mr. Ragsdale was a devoted teacher and mentor to his students. He was loved and respected not only by his students, but also by his fellow educators. This scholarship is given by his family to continue Mr. Ragsdale’s legacy of assisting students as they pursue their dreams. This year’s recipient is Jaden Oyler.

Ron Short Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship awarded in memory of Ron Short, who was a long-time supporter of the Farmington School District and a past board member for both the Farmington School District Board of Education and the Farmington Educational Foundation. This year’s recipient is Samantha Warren.

Sue Bauche Memorial Choral Music Scholarship is a $1000 scholarship. Mrs. Bauche dedicated her life to serving the needs of choral musicians in St. Francois County from 1983 through 2013. She taught 14 years at West County R-3 Schools, and she then taught at Farmington High School for 15 years. She maintained a consistent level of excellence in the choral program. She referred to her students as her “babies” just as they referred to her as “Mama Bauche.” She was persistent, loving, caring, passionate, and compassionate toward young singers. This scholarship will be presented to a graduating student of the FHS choral music program who exhibits a love of choral music. This year’s recipient is Rachel Deidiker.

The Todd W. Jokerst Memorial Scholarship is a $2,000 scholarship awarded to a senior who best reflects his or her overall commitment to celebrating life for what it can be. Todd led his life striving for the best in himself and others. A 1986 FHS graduate, Todd was a leader in school and in his community. The recipient of this scholarship must exemplify Todd’s spirit by showing academic success, as well as leadership achievements in school and the community. This year’s recipients are Kaylee Gerwitz and Ethan Anderson.

The Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Vocational/Technical Scholarship is a $500 scholarship awarded to a student who has been accepted into a college, vocational or technical school. Vicki spent her teaching career serving students with special needs. Vicki was a true professional who loved teaching. She was tenacious, compassionate, kind and caring to not only her students but anyone she met. Vicki’s strength and spirit left an imprint on her students and colleagues. Through her example, Vicki taught all who knew her how to face adversity with grace, dignity and humor. This year’s recipient is Meagan Denkler.

In addition to donations made to the foundation, two fundraisers are held each year to underwrite the scholarships given by the foundation. These fundraisers include the annual golf tournament and a trivia night. Besides the scholarships given by the foundation, it also administers several memorial scholarships funded by private benefactors.

