Farmington Educational Foundation presents scholarships

With the close of the 2020-2021 school year, an outstanding group of Farmington High School graduating seniors were presented scholarships at the 2021 Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarships Breakfast May 11 at the Farmington High School Field House.

Tabitha Skuta received a $500 scholarship from the Farmington R7 CTA Teacher Education Scholarship; Abigail Doty, $500 from the Fit Farmington Scholarship; Hayley Hull, $1,000 from the Henry Banister Memorial Scholarship; Andrea White, $500 from the Jane Bates Memorial Teacher Education Scholarship; Brooklen Mendenhall, $1,000 from the Janet Wells Memorial Scholarship; Kaden Files, $1,000 from the Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship; Maxton McKinney, $1,000 from the Jim Dinwiddie Memorial Scholarship; Jocelyn Cunningham, $500 from the Mike and Vickie Ruble Memorial Scholarship; Gavin Anderson, $500 from the Randy Ragsdale Memorial Scholarship; Hanna Spray, $1,000 from the Ron Short Memorial Scholarship; Madeline Joyce, $1,000 from the Sue Bauche Memorial Choral Music Scholarship; Caroleigh Berkemeyer and Ray Morrow, $2,000 from the Todd W. Jokerst Memorial Scholarship; Jacob Jarvis, $1,000 from the Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Academic Scholarship; and Alyssa Hull, $500 from the Vicki Rorex Hoffman Memorial Vocational Scholarship.