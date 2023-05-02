The Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 recently announced that Ethan Shipp is the Bismarck High School Student of the Month for May 2023. Ethan is the son of Elizabeth Best of Bismarck and Arnold Shipp Jr. of Desloge.

Maintaining a GPA of 4.09, Ethan has been named to the honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Ethan has also been a member of the Scholar Bowl team during all four years of high school, and is active in Concert Band and Jazz Band.

After graduation, Ethan plans to attend college to pursue a degree in film and video production, and to continue his education in pursuit of a graduate degree.

Ethan will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the year, to be awarded on Sunday.