Farmington FBLA Chapter Inducts new members

Farmington’s Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America held its annual Installation of Officers and Induction of Members ceremonies Oct. 20, which is also Missouri FBLA Day as proclaimed by Governor Mike Parson.

Welcoming everyone to the program were FBLA advisers Carolyn Strobl and Christy Pierce.

The newly installed 2022-23 officer team consists of TJ Benoist, treasurer; Abbie Wigger, historian/reporter; Ella Davis, secretary; Diep Phan and Caroline Reeves, co-vice presidents; and Tessa Hand, president.

Following their installation, officers led an Emblem Ceremony and the induction of the new members. Newly inducted members include: Reese Beckett, Nora Berkbigler, Karli Bloom, Finnly Blue, Cianna Clowdus, Cadence Dunn, Trent Galczynski, Riley Johnson, Michael Koppeis, Nina Lullemann, Nathan McCarthy, Dagny McCarver, Aiden Moriarty, Riley Nesler, Cadence Pegram , Graycen Pratt, Rachel Reeves, Amanda Ropers, Amirah Rowland, Riley Schrag, Anne Sheets, and Madelyn Washington.

After the ceremonies, members recited the FBLA-PBL pledge and co-adviser Christie Pierce thanked this year’s sponsors: Coldwell Banker Hulsey; Columbia St. Mercantile; Edward Jones; Jeremy Coleman, Financial Advisor; Emma’s; First State Community Bank; Hartmann, Duffe & Pegram, LLC; Ho Wah;Lix Frozen Custard; Midwest Real Estate, Misti Shuffler, Agent; River Nail & Spa; The Benoist Family; The Hand Family; Thurman, Shinn & Company; and Willette Home Furnishings