Farmington FBLA places at 'Business Battle Competitions'

Students from Farmington High School's Future Business Leaders of America participated in the Business Battle Competitions, a virtual competition held during the 2020 fall semester.

The Business Battle was a new competition added this year in lieu of the Show-Me Leadership Conference that Farmington FBLA members usually attend but had been canceled last year due to COVID-19. High school students from Missouri, Colorado and Iowa who have an interest in business competed in a Business Battle from October 19-30.

The Business Battle featured seven assessments in the categories of Accounting & Financial Management, Business Basics, Business Development & Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Financial Concepts, Information Technology, and Marketing, Sales and Communications.

“These students stepped up to participate in this 'business battle,'" said Carolyn Strobl, who along with Christy Pierce, serves as a faculty FBLA adviser. "We’re very proud of their results and the fact they showed up!”

Farmington’s Chapter of FBLA entered students in 10 events. The results are: