Farmington High School graduates 280

Addressing the graduates, Jackson began his speech by telling them, "You did not get here on your own.”

He went on to say that, while the graduates' name would be the only one to appear on their diploma, they shouldn't forget their parents, fellow students, members of the school faculty, staff and others, who helped them reach this milestone in their lives.

“I want you to think about the names of all the people who helped you in 12 years,” he said. "Think about all those names, all those people. There’s not enough room on the diploma for all those names — just yours.”

Jackson reminded the students, “You are not your grades, you are not your test scores, your awards, your scholarship money. Too many times those of us who stand in front of you to teach you — we send you the signal that those measures of success are what ultimately matters.

“Life is too complicated to be reduced to a set of numbers. Your life and the lives of others are beautifully complicated gifts. Be passionate about your learning, be passionate about your work, but also be passionate about learning from and listening to those in your life.”