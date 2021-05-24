Farmington High School graduates 280

Farmington High School presented diplomas to 280 members of the 2021 senior class at graduation exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Farmington Civic Center.
The ceremony began with the graduating seniors entering to the traditional processional piece, "Pomp and Circumstance," performed by the Farmington High School Band; followed by the presentation of colors by the school's Air Force Junior ROTC Honor Guard and the playing of the National Anthem, also performed by the band.
Student Council President Madeline Joyce gave the welcome and then recognized members of the graduating class who will be entering one of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, followed by a standing ovation by the graduates, school administration and guests. Military veterans in attendance were also honored.
Mineral Area College's president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, recognized the seniors who had received their associate degree during commencement exercises held the previous weekend at the Park Hills-based community college.
Two-hundred-eighty members of the Farmington High School class of 2021 received their diplomas during commencement exercises held Sunday, May …
Senior Class President Judd Cunningham presented the senior challenge, followed by Junior Class President Alyssa Koppeis who gave the junior response.
After the A Cappella Choir performed the senior song, “Hey Brother,” Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds introduced the featured speaker, Michael Jackson, a a long-time substitute teacher who is popular with the students.
Addressing the graduates, Jackson began his speech by telling them, "You did not get here on your own.”
He went on to say that, while the graduates' name would be the only one to appear on their diploma, they shouldn't forget their parents, fellow students, members of the school faculty, staff and others, who helped them reach this milestone in their lives.
“I want you to think about the names of all the people who helped you in 12 years,” he said. "Think about all those names, all those people. There’s not enough room on the diploma for all those names — just yours.”
Jackson reminded the students, “You are not your grades, you are not your test scores, your awards, your scholarship money. Too many times those of us who stand in front of you to teach you — we send you the signal that those measures of success are what ultimately matters.
“Life is too complicated to be reduced to a set of numbers. Your life and the lives of others are beautifully complicated gifts. Be passionate about your learning, be passionate about your work, but also be passionate about learning from and listening to those in your life.”
Following Jackson's speech, Assistant Principal Roy Northern presented the Knight of the Year Award to graduating senior, Jonah Burgess.
Principal LaMonds then recognized the Latin Honors students: Cum Laude: Malayna Hickman and Lauren Obenauer; Magna Cum Laude: Caroleigh “Mercy” Berkemeyer, Loryn Corbett, Kirby Fletcher, Reece Gibson, Lexie Hoehn, Collin Holifield, Elizabeth Hughbanks, Emma Lively, Claire Nickelson and Emma Spiker; Summa Cum Laude: Trenton Berghaus, Faith Bonacker, Katelyn Boyer, Kelsey Boyer, Kiersten Bryant, Gillian Cummins, Caroline Dickinson, Abigail Doty, Sloane Elam, Bianca Haffner, Hayley Hall, Lauren Hall, Katie Harris, Madeline Joyce, Caitlyn Mabry, Olivia Miller, Kaitlyn Orr, Susan Rippee, Hanna Spray, Trinity Storz, Andrea White and Rachel Wilson.
Diplomas and A+ medals were presented to the graduates by Farmington Board of Education President Jerry Freeman and Vice President Kurt Bauche.
After the playing of the school song, Dr. LaMonds listed the accomplishments of the 2021 Farmington senior class.
She said, “Eleven conference championships, 10 district championships, won 63% of their varsity contests, 29 academic all state athletes, two state WYSE finishes, 20 CNA certificates, six entering the military, 70% of graduates earning college credit, 3,012 college credit hours earned, 18 AA degrees from Mineral Area College, two Bright Flight Scholars, one National Merit Finalist, 103 A+ Scholarships, scholarships totaling over $2.9 million and 2,947 community service hours completed.”
Members of the 2021 Farmington High School graduating class are Jena Lee Adams, Trenton Kyle Allen, Cameron Phillip Ancira, Gavin Alan Anderson, Bryan Arango, Maria Elena Arnold, Zackary Shawn Aubuchon, Isaiah Gage Ayers, Nicholas Baechle, Samantha Abigail Ballew, Lilly Anna Ballinger, Clayton Robert Barber, Aubrey Elizabeth Barnes, Carter Matthew Barnes, Ryan Dale Barnes, Kiley Jo Barnhouse, Sarah Ann Barton, Heather Grace Beard, Jackson Joseph Beers, Landon Drake Bennett, Owen William Bequette, Trenton Berghaus, Caroleigh “Mercy” Berkemeyer, Garret Blake Bieser, Ashlynn Brooke Bland, Dominic Lee Bloodworth, Faith Annmarie Bonacker, Bridget Ann Bone, Austin Coy Bostick, Braden Douglas Botkin, Mason Dane Bowles, Kami Lynn Boyd, Brandon Michael Boyer, Katelyn Marie Boyer, Kelsey Lynn Boyer, Ryan Patrick Brake, Kyle Dean Bramhall, Spencer Brown, Joshua Shane Bruner, Kiersten Mishel Bryant, Maddy Jo Buchanan, Jonah Ryan Burgess, Alec Braeden Burke, Macy Elaine Carlyon, Jasmine Sky Carroll, Brianna Nichole Chamberlain, Andrew Louis Clover, Jersey Lynn Coleman, Lucas A. Colligan, Alayna Renee Coppaway, Loryn Faith Corbett, Harlee Jayde Cotner, Katelynn Nicole Courtney, Harold E. Crawford III, Madison Ann Crites, Margie Emma Crites, Gillian Easter Cummins, Jocelyn June Cunningham, Judd Dewayne Cunningham, Grant Allen Currington, Alyssa Marie Currington-Gruhala, Emily Nicole Czarnecki, Christian Anthony Dean, Richard Dean, Antonio Zachariah DeVoto, Isaac DeWaal, Maximiliano Diaz Arce, Jade Tailor Dickerson, Caroline Dickinson, Zacharia M. Dietzfelbinger, Iden Nicholas Dixon, Mary Michala Dixon, Kage Tinothy Dobbs, Michelle Antoinette Dollins, Isaac Nathanael Donley, Abigail Clara Doty, Karmin Elizabeth Duncan, Jesse Wayne Eaton, Kaitlynn Paige Edburg, Sloane Elizabeth Elam, Haley Marie Ellis, Matthew Farris, Kaden Lee Files, Rylan Scott Files, Kirby Reid Fletcher, Salena Michelle Forrester, Elijah Dale French, Jessica Belle Friedrich, Ella Kate Garrett, Kyle Jason Genenbacher, Klay Austin Gerstenschlager, Reece M. Gibson, Michael Dean Glore, Chase Steven Gollaher, Hailey Gravatt, Brant Trenton Gray, Taylor Allyn Griffith, Byron Randall Gross, Haleigh Jade Gross, Tyler James Guajardo, Zabien D’Marko Gusman, Bianca Jane Haffner, Benjamin Cole Hahn, Hayley Elizabeth Hall, Lauren Cassidy Hall, Autumn Jade Hammers, Jacob Donald Hampton, Katie Renee Harris, Desmond Live Helvey, Courtney Marie Henson, Madison Elise Hewitt, Malayna Lauren Hickman, Aysha Jayne Hillis, Haley Michelle Hinkebein, Brandon Lee Hinkle, Emma Lilly Hinson, Lexie Nikole Hoehn, Abigail Dylane Hogan, Collin Chandler Holifield, Elizabeth Nicole Hughbanks, Braydon Eugene Huitt, Alyssa Jane Hull, Evan Robert Hutson, Jacob Paul Jarvis, Kayla Lynn Johnson, Jason Isaiah Johnston, Allie Marie Jones, Mathew David Jordan, Madeline Leigh Joyce, Zachary Ransford Joyce, Daniel Wayne Judd, Pavani Jupudi, Trayven Aaron Kaligian, Trenton David Kiefer, Paige Tatum King, Van Gammon Kleppe, Alden Lee Klug, Carter Christopher Klusmeyer, Savannah Knight, Madison Renae Kochis, Sarah Koehler, Kael Jacob Samuel Krause, Ariel MacHele LaChance, Makenna Beth LaChance, Grant Christopher Larkins, Mason Kristopher Lehew, Christine Lindsay, Amalea Nicole Link, Taima Litteken, Thomas Litteken, Emma Mae Lively, Caitlyn Elizabeth Mabry, Madelyn Grace Mabry, Shelby Paige Manes, Dakota Joseph Matteson, Alysha M Maurer, Logan Michael Maxson, Cody McCartney, Bralea Grace McClain, Maxston Davis McKinney, Danny Dean Medaris, Kylie Melton, Brooklen Nicole Mendenhall, Ethan Tyler Merritt, Hannah Rae Militzer, Abby M Miller, Ethan Preston Miller, Olivia Christine Miller, Wyatt Evan Miller, Brileigh Ann Minks, Dylan Matthew Minks, Shelby Renea Missey, Robert James Monroe, Ayden Joseph Morgan, Julie Marie Morgan, Raymond Joseph Morrow, Dillyn Grayson Van Moser, Maxwell Douglas Needham, Alex Neiter, Shalina K Nicholson, Claire Marie Nickelson, Joseph Bryan Nobles, Morgan Kelly Nobles, Miah Julianna Nolasco, Lauren Elizabeth Obenauer, Thomas Oldham, Kaitlyn Danielle Orr, Breaynna Marie Owens, Claire Parmer, Adam Darrell Perry, Kody Matthew Petty, Emma Louise Pflasterer, Nicholas Andrew Pinson, Paige Jadelin Powell, Joshua Dale Prather, Shawn Price, Sophia Mae Pullen, Gage Andrew James Pyatt, Steven Ray Quinton, Samantha Lynn Rawson, Kylie Reshae Rector, Clayton Paul Redmond, Lane Michael Redmond, Christopher Alan Reed, Tywan Demetrius Reyes, Madison Marie Rigdon, Susan Elizabeth Rippee, Madison Marie Rogers, Jaxson Ryan Romine, Audrey Grace Roney, Brenna Mae Rose, Tanner Benji Rothlisberger, Riley Brock Rudasill, Dakota Lynn Rulo, Faith Annette Sanzotera, Allison Nicole Savage, Zach Seaton, Austin Robert Schnur, Zach Seaton, Tyler Ronalee Sexton, Garrett Kirk Sheets, Clayton Kendal Shelly, Breckyn Brianne Shelton, Kaden Leo Shipley, Kameron Scott Short, Alyssa Belle Sidebottom, Bryce Matthew Simily, Isaac John Since, Tabitha MacKenzie Skuta, Dustin Ray Smith, Hailey Rae Smith, James Earl Smith, Sierra Nicole Smith, Kiara Gabrielle Soderland, Caleb Speth, Emma Claire Spiker, Hanna Elizabeth Spray, Austin Paul Stacy, Clayton Eugene Stapleton, Hunter Logan Steinc, Taylor Savannah Stevens, Trinity Danyelle Storz, Evan Michael Swink, Austin Bryan Talley, Clayton Lee Teems, Tyler Wade Thebeau, Blaine Addison Thomas, Justin Edward Thomas, Kaleb Dewayne Thompson, Rachel Kathryn Thompson, Devon Scott Todaro, Kara Elizabeth Todd, Jackson Umfleet, Savanna Rose Von Thun, Alexander Voyles, Mason Daniel Waldorf, Claira Michelle Wampler, David Ward, Lilith Weiss, Wyatt Joseph Westbrook, Logan Michael Wheetley, Andrea Marie White, Brady Lloyd White, Michael Andrew White, Savannah Nicole White, Jerry Ray Will, Emma Grace Williams, Zoe Lee Williams, Grant Carter Willis, Rachel Elizabeth Wilson, Hannah Sophia Wood, Jaedynn M.L. Wood, Raelynn D.J. Wood, Taylor Laraine Woods, Colton Andrew Timothy Woody, Dylin James Wooley-Nance, Justin David Yeager, Evan Cole York, Brennen Ryan Young, Kevin Earl Young and Blake Joseph Zahner.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
“I want you to think about the names of all the people who helped you in 12 years. Think about all those names, all those people. There’s not enough room on the diploma for all those names — just yours.” – Michael Jackson, FHS 2021 commencement speaker