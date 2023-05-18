Three-hundred-and-three seniors will receive their diplomas at Farmington High School’s 2023 Commencement being held at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Farmington Civic Center gymnasium at 2 Black Knight Drive.

Photography will not be permitted in the area near the stage, and the program will also be live streamed on Black Knight TV at: https://www.youtube.com/live/Pzbf7GNQhqk?feature=share

Commencement will begin with the processional of graduates, accompanied by “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the FHS Band, under the direction of Director Elliot Naes.

The FHS AFJROTC Color Guard will present the colors, the FHS Band will play the national anthem and then Taylor J. Matthiesen, Student Council president, will welcome all to the graduation ceremony. Military recognition will be paid by the band and color guard.

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gigour will recognize graduating seniors who have also received their associate degree from the community college.

Matthiesen, senior class president, will present the senior challenge, with the junior response given by Cole Zimmerman, junior class president.

The senior song, “Lean on Me,” will be performed by the A Cappella Choir, Claire Naes, director, followed by the commencement address given by Robert Upchurch, FHS teacher and local pastor.

Following the commencement address, the “Knight of the Year” presentation will be given by Roy Northern, FHS assistant principal.

FHS Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds will present the Latin Honors Students, followed by the presentation of diplomas and A+ medals by Farmington Board of Education President Kerry Noble and Vice President Jeff Lawson.

The school song will be sung by the Middle School/High School Choir under the direction of Choir Director Claire Naes, accompanied by the FHS Band under the direction of Assistant Band Director Mari Porter.

The conferring of degrees will be performed by Principal LaMonds, followed by the recessional of graduates to the accompaniment of “Stars and Stripes Forever” performed by the FHS Band under the direction of Nicole Wise, assistant director.

Platform guests will include Superintendent Matthew Ruble, Principal LaMonds, Assistant Principal Northern, Assistant Principal Michael Holloway, Associate Superintendent Dr. Ashley Krause, Director of Student Services & Options Alisha Conley, Athletic/Activities Director Chad Mills, MAC President Gilgour, a representative of Missouri Baptist University, commencement speaker Upchurch, and the Farmington Board of Education – President Noble; Vice President Lawson; Treasurer Angela Hahn, Secretary Amanda Buchanan, and members Jerry Freeman, Kurt Bauche, Howard Hoehn and Dolores Howard.

Ushers and usherettes are Lucas Birkner, Colton Crump, Zach Gallaher, Landon Veach, Sam Woodson, Cole Zimmermann, Eva Cox, Avery Graham Anna Gray, Bella Hermann, Jayce Jarvis and Elizabeth Savage.