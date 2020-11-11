Farmington holds annual Veterans Breakfast

The Farmington School District held their annual Veterans Breakfast Wednesday at the Civic Center gymnasium.

Matt Ruble, superintendent of Farmington Schools, said that they had more than 400 RSVPs for the event. The breakfast was broken up into two sittings, one at 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

“I am excited we were able to offer this, honor our veterans and their families,” he said. “We were a little apprehensive. Typically we do this in the individual buildings throughout the district. We felt that this was a way to spread everybody out, bring them in and let them know how much we appreciate their service to our country.”

The Choraliers performed patriotic songs and the AFJROTC greeted and helped serve the families. The FCCLA, Honor Society and Student Council also participated in serving the veterans.

Ruble thanked the city of Farmington for their assistance and providing the facilities.

