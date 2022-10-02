 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Farmington Homecoming queen crowned

  • 0

Aiden Moriarty was crowned Farmington Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime at the home game against the Cape Central Tigers.

Moriarty represented Black Knight Marching Band (BKMB). Her parents are Patrick and Tammy Moriarty. Her activities include membership in the BKMB Leadership Team and serving as captain of the cross country team. She is president of the National Honor Society and a member of FBLA, HOSA and Scholar Bowl.

Her escort was Trent Galczynski, son of Nikki and Dave Galczynski. 

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Poor Florida neighborhood battered by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News