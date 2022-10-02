Farmington Homecoming queen crowned

Aiden Moriarty was crowned Farmington Homecoming Queen Friday night during halftime at the home game against the Cape Central Tigers.

Moriarty represented Black Knight Marching Band (BKMB). Her parents are Patrick and Tammy Moriarty. Her activities include membership in the BKMB Leadership Team and serving as captain of the cross country team. She is president of the National Honor Society and a member of FBLA, HOSA and Scholar Bowl.