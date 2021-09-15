Farmington Invitational takes place Saturday

Saturday afternoon marks the 24th annual Farmington Invitational Marching Band Competition.

Elliot Naes, director of bands for the Farmington School District, said the event starts at 1 p.m. on Jack Richardson Field in Haile Memorial Stadium at the Farmington High School.

“We have 15 bands, plus our own band,” he said. “It’s a nice mix. We have the locals from North County, Central and Potosi and some from St. Louis and Southeast Missouri schools. We also have the Farmington High School Knightline performing and the SEMO Drumline performing as well.”

Naes stated that the most distant bands are from New Madrid County Central and Pattonville. In the past, bands have come from Columbia and Springfield.

“Farmington performs first and we go all the way to 6:30 p.m., which is when our awards are presented,” he said.

Bands are judged on how well the music is played along with visual, which is how good the formations are and how well the kids are marching when they go from formation to formation. The bands are also judged separately on percussion and color guard performances.