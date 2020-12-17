Farmington plans for more traditional learning

“We believe that face-to-face instruction is the best approach for our students to stay engaged, to progress and to learn. We will continue to monitor numbers with a goal of returning to traditional five-day school weeks in February."

With the ending of the school year, Matt Ruble, Superintendent of Farmington Schools, released a letter Thursday to parents regarding the scheduling plans for 2021.

“The first semester of our school year is drawing to a close. Our students will begin classes again on January 5, 2021 and we would like to share our plan with Farmington parents and community members.

When we return to learn in January we do so with a plan informed by the most recent health data. Due to significantly lower numbers of positive cases and required quarantines, we are excited to announce that our students will be returning to a more traditional school attendance schedule after the holiday season.”

Ruble said that in January, all grade levels PreK-12 will be returning for face-to-face instruction 4 days a week. Jan. 11th, and Jan. 25th, will remain AMI-X days. AMI-X allows a more flexible schedule for teaching staff to better meet our student’s needs.

According to Ruble, the attempt to return to relatively normal classes are a result of the significant decrease in both positive cases and quarantines since mid-November, a decrease of over 75 percent.

“I want to assure our community that we will continue to monitor numbers and communicate those numbers when appropriate,” he said. “The significant decrease shows that both social distancing as well as the mask mandate have been effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the number of students quarantined. We will continue to encourage both social distancing and the wearing of masks for students from age 9 and up.

“We believe that face-to-face instruction is the best approach for our students to stay engaged, to progress and to learn. We will continue to monitor numbers with a goal of returning to traditional 5-day school weeks in February. Thank you for your support and we wish all of our Farmington families a wonderful holiday season!”