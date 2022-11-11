Farmington releases statement on middle school security issue

The Farmington School District released a statement on a safety issue that developed at the Farmington Middle School on Friday.

“Earlier today FSD School officials received a report of a safety concern on campus at Farmington Middle School. When this was brought to our attention, we immediately implemented our safety procedures. Our school safety director and resource officers were on the scene per district protocols. Through their efforts, it was determined that students are safe and able to return to their regular school schedule.

“We take any and all allegations of this matter seriously."

District officials then asked parents to remind students that if they see something, say something — to a parent, a Farmington School District staff member, the police, or a trusted adult. Individuals can report concerns on their anonymous tip line at https://sites.google.com/farmington.k12.mo.us/knightstipline/home.